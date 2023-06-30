Lord Goldsmith slams Downing Street 'apathy' on environment as he quits government

Lord Goldsmith has announced he is resigning from government in a scathing letter to the Prime Minister this morning, which accuses Rishi Sunak of being "simply uninterested" in environmental and climate issues.

The Conservative Peer said he was stepping down as Minister of State for Environment and International Development "with great reluctance… in order to focus my energy where it can be more useful", in a letter which heavily criticised the government's "apathy" towards nature and the environment.

Lord Goldsmith, who has served as a Minister since 2019 under three different Prime Ministers, accused the government of abandoning a raft of environmental and animal welfare policy promises, including a pledge to spend £11.6bn of UK aid on climate and the environment.

During his four years in government, Lord Goldsmith said a great deal of progress had been made on climate and environmental issues, particularly around the hosting of COP26 in 2021. He argued the UK had become regarded as a genuine world leader on climate and nature policy and had played a key role in convening a broad coalition of countries in support of new initiatives to tackle global forest loss and enhance nature protection.

But he said his position as a Minister had now become "untenable" due to a string of broken promises on the environment from the government since Sunak entered Downing Street late last year. He warned the Conservatives risked losing support from voters as a result of its inaction, and laid the blame for the lack of recent progress firmly at the feet of the Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister, having been able to get so much done previously, I have struggled to even hold the line in recent months," the letter states. "The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested. That signal, or lack of it, has trickled down through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis."

The criticisms echo much of the assessment earlier this week from the Climate Change Committee (CCC), which concluded in its annual progress report that the government had made negligible climate policy progress over the past year, accusing Ministers of "inertia" on the green issues.

Goldsmith wrote in his resignation letter that it had been a "privilege" to serve in government, but that "this government's apathy in the face of the greatest challenge we have faced makes continuing in my current role untenable".

"I will never understand how, with all the knowledge we now have about our fundamental reliance on the natural world and the speed with which we are destroying it, anyone can be uninterested," he wrote. "But even if this existential challenge leaves you personally unmoved, there is a world of people who do care very much. And you will need their votes.

"Every survey and poll - without exception - tells us that people care deeply about the natural world, about the welfare of other species, about the handing of this world in a better shape to the next generation. And as these issues inevitably grow in importance, so too will the gap between the British people and a Conservative Party that fails to respond appropriately."

The damning letter is sure to immediately prompt searching questions for the PM over his commitment to the UK's climate and environmental goals, but Goldsmith's decision to quit the government is also likely to be regarded in Downing Street as a show of support for Boris Johnson, of whom he is widely seen as a close ally, after the former PM quit as an MP earlier this month.

Responding to Goldsmith in a statement this afternoon, Sunak suggested Goldsmith had quit following criticisms he had made earlier this month about the Privileges Committee's ruling that Johnson had lied to Parliament about 'Partygate'.

"He was asked to apologise for his comments about the Privileges Committee because I felt that those were incompatible with his position and as a Minister he's obviously chosen to take a different course - I accept that," Sunak said, while insisting that his government would continue to be a global leader on climate and environmental issues.

"I'm proud of the record of this government and indeed of Zac [Goldsmith] in government making sure that we tackle climate change and protect our natural environment," Sunak said. "And the UK has played a leadership role globally and we will continue to do so, as you will see."

However, Goldsmith immediately hit back at what he described as a "misleading" statement from Number 10 on his departure this afternoon, insisting that his decision to quite the government had been "a long time coming" and had nothing to do with the row over the Privileges Committee report on Johnson.

"As I explained in my letter to the PM, I have tried hard in recent months to protect and build upon a strong UK record of international environmental leadership," Goldsmith said in a statement on Twitter this afternoon. "That job has become significantly harder on his watch and I am saddened by the damage being done to our reputation globally as a result.

"When I compare what I and my amazing team in government were able to do before the current PM took office with the lethargy of today, I can no long justify being in government. I sincerely hope he reflects on the substance of my letter and of similar views expressed by so many others."

To clarify (following the PM's letter to me) pic.twitter.com/oLG8TvWGvf — Zac Goldsmith (@ZacGoldsmith) June 30, 2023

Goldsmith held the role of Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office since being appointed to the role by then-Prime Minister Liz Truss last September, and had until today continued in the role under Sunak.

He was first appointed to the House of Lords by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson after losing his seat as an MP at the 2019 General Election, and was immediately given a junior Ministerial role at Defra.

In summer 2019 he was then promoted to Minister of State for Environment and International Development in addition to being given the right to attend Cabinet, giving him a key role in global environmental and climate discussions in the run up to the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow in 2021.

A long-standing environmental advocate, Goldsmith edited The Ecologist magazine for almost a decade before moving into politics and being elected as the Conservative MP for Richmond at the 2010 General Election. He also unsuccessfully ran for London Mayor in 2016, and during a controversial campaign repeatedly spoke out against plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

He has regularly voiced his forthright views on environmental and climate issues, and was also one of a handful of Parliamentarians to criticise a report by Privileges Committee earlier this month which ruled that Johnson lied to the House of Commons over 'Partygate'.

In his original resignation letter to the PM this morning, Goldsmith praised a number of environmental and climate policy commitments and efforts both domestically and internationally that were made during Johnson's tenure in Downing Street.

But he said he had been "horrified as, bit by bit, we have abandoned these commitments - domestically and on the world stage", and that "our efforts on a wide range of domestic environmental issues have simply ground to a halt".

"More worrying, the UK has visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature," he added. "Too often we are simply absent from key international fora."

He also accused Sunak of last week opting to attend "media baron" Rupert Murdoch's summer party "rather than attend a critically important environment summit in Paris that ordinarily the UK would have co-led".

And he revealed the government is planning to cut climate-related international aid funding. "Worse still, we have effectively abandoned one of the most widely reported and solemn promises we have made on this issue; our pledge to spend £11.6bn of our Aid on climate and environment," he wrote. "Indeed the only reason the government has not had to come clean on the broken promise is because the final year of expenditure falls after the next General Election and will therefore be the problem for the next government, not this one.

"This is a promise, remember, that has been consistently repeated by Prime Ministers in the past four years, including by you, and for good reason. It is the single most important signal of intend for the dozens of small island and climate vulnerable states on an issue that is existential for them. These States, remember, have equal sway in the UN where we routinely seek their support on other issues.

"That same promise was also used successfully by the UK as leverage to persuade G7 countries to follow suit, and breaking it would not only infuriate them, along with those small island states in the commonwealth and beyond - it would shred any reputation we have for being a reliable partner."

Responding to this week's highly critical report from the CCC, which similarly accused Ministers of a lack of progress on climate policy issues, the government said: "We can be proud of the UK's record as a world-leader on net zero. We are going far beyond other countries and delivering tangible progress whilst bringing down energy bills with hundreds of pounds coming off bills from next month.

"The UK is cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and attracted billions of investment into renewables, which now account for 40 per cent of our electricity. In the last year alone, we have confirmed the first state backing of a nuclear project in over 30 years and invested billions to kickstart new industries like carbon capture and floating offshore wind.

"With a new department dedicated to delivering net zero and energy security, we are driving economic growth, creating jobs, bringing down energy bills, and reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels."

Goldsmith's comments come hot on the heels of similar criticism from former Prime Minister Theresa May, who in a speech yesterday said the UK was "falling behind" other countries in the fight against climate change and has been "too slow to act" to respond to the multi billion dollar green subsidies offered up by the US Inflation Reduction Act and the EU's Net Zero Industry Act.

Echoing warnings in the CCC's report earlier this week, she said such subsidies were already "reshaping global supply chains before our eyes" and that, without a "clear response" the UK was "putting at risk its reputation as a leader in climate policy".

May therefore called on the UK government to lead by example by rapidly accelerating the development of the policies needed to ensure climate targets are met.

"As Prime Minister, I was proud to lead the UK to become the first major economy to enshrine a net zero target into law," the Conservative MP said. "Four years on, in the face of international competition and geopolitical instability, the UK must lead by example again by rapidly accelerating delivery towards our climate target.

"The net zero transition represents the greatest economic opportunity of the century and can address many of the challenges we face. By building on our leadership in low carbon technologies and services and delivering emissions reductions at pace, we can drive growth, create jobs across the country, ensure energy security and alleviate the cost of living crisis."

In related news, the head of the government's Net Zero Review, Chris Skidmore, confirmed he has tabled amendments to the upcoming Energy Bill seeking no new coal mines, a ban on gas flaring and venting, a formal target for a 2035 net zero emission power grid, agreement on an end date for new oil and gas licences, and a commitment to leave the Energy Charter Treaty.

Many of the proposed amendments are likely to secure support from green Tories, the Opposition Parties, and peers, creating a fresh challenge to the government's legislative plans.

