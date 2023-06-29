UK government awards £83m to hydrogen, biomass, and carbon capture projects

Almost 30 projects aimed at driving down industrial emissions by switching away from fossil fuels and towards cleaner alternatives have been awarded a share of £83m in government funding, in a major boost for a range of emerging technologies such as biofuels, hydrogen, carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) systems.

Among the 29 successful bidders for funding announced yesterday are food giant Kellogg's, which has been awarded £3m for a project use hydrogen to fuel its cereal manufacturing process in Manchester, and Burton's Food Limited - the firm behind Maryland cookies and Jammie Dodgers - which has been granted £3.3m to ditch the gas oven at its Dorset bakery in favour of an electric model.

Other funding recipients include Scottish whiskey maker Annadale Distillery, which has secured £3.6m to help explore the use of thermal heating technology as a replacement for fossil fuels in its manufacturing processes. The firm plans to work with Exergy3 Ltd to develop a system that stores energy from electricity in special ceramic bricks that can then produce heat that it claims could fully decarbonise the whisky-making process.

Moreover, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble (P&G) is set to explore ways to integrate carbon capture technologies into its manufacturing process by extracting CO2 from its waste streams, having secured £950,000 in government funding. The project forms part of a new research efforts dubbed CarbonNation, which is being led in partnership with the University of Newcastle.

The raft of projects to win a share of the £82.3m funding - which form part of the government's wider £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio funding package - were confirmed yesterday by Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart.

"Whether it's the first meal of the day or a night cap, the great manufacturers of our country are striving to cut their carbon emissions and their energy bills - and in turn, support our efforts to boost our energy security," he said. "Our investment of over £80m will help them to go further and faster, using the latest science, technologies, and new energy sources to cut ties with fossil fuels and future-proof their industries."

The £82.9m in funding has been split between three main categories, with 13 business - from paper factories to glass manufacturers - sharing £52.5m from the Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, and another five projects winning £21.2m via phase two of the Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme to turn biomass and waste materials such as sewage into hydrogen via carbon capture technologies.

Finally, 11 projects have won a share of £9.2m through the government's CCUS Innovation 2.0 competition, including a carbon capture project at energy giant Drax's biomass power station in North Yorkshire. Dubbed Project MONET, Drax has been awarded funding alongside CCS specialist Promethean Particles to test metal-organic frameworks-based (MOF) negative emissions technology at the site.

Jason Shipstone, chief innovation officer at Drax Group, said the firm was "excited by the opportunities for MOF-based carbon capture", adding that the project would help better understand the performance and future applications for the technology.

"MOFs have the potential to be deployed to help decarbonise Drax's supply chain and contribute to our mission of enabling a zero carbon, lower cost, energy future," he said.

"Scientific consensus is increasingly clear - the planet cannot solve the climate crisis without carbon removals," he added. "Providing we secure the right support from the UK government, our ambition is to harness what we have learned piloting carbon removals technologies in North Yorkshire and create two BECCS units at Drax Power Station which could remove 8Mt of CO2 per annum from our atmosphere."

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said the funding announced yesterday was designed to support the government's wider goal of reducing the country's overall energy demand by 15 per cent by the end of the decade, in a move he said would help drive down both emissions and energy costs for businesses.

"Britain has a long and proud history of pushing the boundaries in science - and our backing with over £80m for these cutting-edge projects today will help make way for the next era of innovation," he said. "The transition away from fossil fuels presents a huge opportunity for our growing energy sector and we will continue to make sure UK business can benefit from its full potential."

In related news, Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq has revealed the Party would seek to unlock at least £10bn a year of extra money from banks and insurers to invest in the UK's clean energy transition if it wins the next General Election.

Siddiq told the Financial Times that Labour is exploring how to use the covered bond market to channel more money into wind farms, hydrogen plants, and other forms of green infrastructure, in support of the Party's ambitious aim to fully decarbonise Britain's power grid by the end of the decade.

Under Labour's proposals, it would ask the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to tweak rules governing the sector to include green infrastructure for the first time, in a similar move to that employed in Denmark, according to the newspaper.

Labour is expected to announce the plans in more detail at a conference in London later today.

"Our partnership with the City is crucial for the economy," Siddiq told the FT. "They're desperate for the green agenda actually, they just don't have the means to do it, they don't have the confidence to invest, and I sense a feeling of despair from some stakeholders."

