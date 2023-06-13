CDP: Only six per cent of global emissions covered by on-track targets

The vast majority of leading corporates are struggling to translate headline climate goals into sufficiently rapid emissions reductions, according to the latest in a string of sobering reports this week.

CDP today announced the launch of a new Corporate Environmental Action Tracker, which aims to make it easier for investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders to track the decarbonisation progress of the nearly 10,000 companies that provide environmental data to the influential climate disclosure platform.

The new online Tracker confirms that the number of companies disclosing information on their environmental performance and setting of science-based emissions targets continues to rise year-on-year. Overall, the Tracker covers thousands of companies, including many of the world's largest businesses, that together account for around 16 per cent of global emissions.

Over 91 per cent of FTSE 100 and 80 per cent of the S+P 500 companies are included in the Tracker, while over 80 FTSE 100 companies now have financial incentives at board and/or c-suite level linked to environmental performance and 62 have emissions targets that include their Scope 3 value chain emissions.

But CDP said the new report also "drives home the scale of progress required" if global climate goals are to be honoured, revealing only 60 per cent of disclosing companies have emissions reduction targets, and just 81 disclosed a credible climate transition plan.

Moreover, the proportion of emissions coming from companies who are on track or almost on track to meet their targets stands at just six per cent - a marginal increase on the five per cent recorded in 2020. CDP explained that nearly a quarter of disclosing companies have delivered the emissions reductions expected under their target in the most recent reporting year, assuming a linear emissions reduction path, but they account for just six per cent of total emissions.

Just four FTSE 100 companies are deemed to have credible climate transitions plans in place, while only 31 have aligned their emissions targets with the Science Based Targets initiative.

"The Tracker shows disclosed corporate targets would not limit warming to a Paris-aligned 1.5C, and predicts the potential emissions reduction gap by 2050 would be equivalent to current emissions produced by China and USA," CDP said.

Paul Dickinson, founder chair of CDP, said the new Tracker, which is set to be updated annually, is designed to make it easier for a wide range of interested parties to access information on corporates' environmental performance.

"For over 20 years we have mainstreamed the role of disclosure as an essential tool to inform decisions that help drive change," he said. "Now, we're democratising our data. CDP's Corporate Environmental Action Tracker is for anyone who is concerned about corporate leadership for the planet. Our Tracker will help users understand our disclosure data at a glance, highlighting where more action is needed. CDP is uniquely positioned to develop this tool as we had almost 19,000 companies disclosing through us in 2022, some just starting out and others who have been disclosing for over 20 years."

He warned that "despite the innovation displayed by the leaders, action overall is not at the level we need, and with time running out to transform our global economy, we are placing our Tracker into the hands of the world's climate data users".

CDP said the Tracker will initially provide information on corporate disclosure, governance, target setting, strategy and transition plans, target attainment, and target impact. Future iterations of the Tracker will bring together CDP's wider environmental data, including information on water security and forests.

The launch comes just a day after the Net Zero Tracker initiative published its latest report, similarly confirming that while the number of major companies setting their sights on achieving net zero emissions has doubled since 2020, more than a third of the world's biggest firms are still yet to set any kind of goal to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Similarly a separate study in the journal Science last week concluded that many government emissions reduction targets lack credibility, warning that 90 per cent of national net zero plans from more than 30 nations are unlikely to be achieved due to a lack of sufficiently ambitious or detailed decarbonisation policies.

Dr Steve Smith, executive director of Oxford Net Zero and CO2RE at the University of Oxford, said not a single fossil fuel major assessed by the Net Zero Tracker report was making the necessary commitments to fully transition away from coal, oil, and gas extraction or production.

"Expecting fossil fuel companies to go net zero might seem like asking turkeys to vote for Christmas," he said. "But even in a fossil-free world we will need clean energy for all and the ability to sequester residual carbon. People in fossil fuel companies have the skills to build the future. By falling prey to the status quo, these companies are either delaying the net zero transition or losing out on the industries of tomorrow and increasingly today."

