Cash for 'new kit': Farmers to reap rewards from £31m green tech fund

Cash for 'new kit': Farmers to reap rewards from £31m green tech fund

Government announces more than £30m ringfenced for farming and forestry tech that can help boost sustainable food production and reduce emissions

Farmers are set to reap rewards from a range of new green technologies, after £31m was yesterday made available through the latest round of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF).

Having received more than 3,000 applications for grants from the FETF 2023 Productivity and Slurry programme, the government increased the total funding available from £17m to more than £30m and made a further 21 pieces of equipment eligible for the scheme, including camera-guided inter-row sprayers and mulchers for forestry, orchards, and vineyards that can help boost efficiency, reduce input costs, and improve carbon retention in soil.  

Applicants can now claim for grants under the scheme's Productivity and Slurry budget to help cover the costs of more than 90 pieces of equipment, ranging from rainwater harvesting tanks to combat water scarcity and tree to shears stem the spread of pests and diseases to tools targeting grass contamination and ammonia emissions when spreading slurry.

The government said 250 applicants had applied for £6.25m grant funding for precision drilling technologies that can help reduce crop establishment costs and increase efficiency of fertiliser usage through the scheme, while 10 applications had been awarded £250,000 of funding for autonomous robotic vehicles which can both place seed and mechanically weed to reduce herbicide usage and associated costs.

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the expanded scheme will ensure more farmers can secure funding that will help them reduce operating costs and environmental impacts.

"The tremendous interest shown in the FETF 2023 Productivity and Slurry underscores the determination of our farmers to drive ever more productive and sustainable farming practices to keep food on our plates whilst protecting our important landscapes and habitats," said Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey. 

"By empowering farms to invest cash in new kit, we are ensuring our farmers, growers and foresters have the equipment they need to embrace innovation, protect the environment, and contribute to a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector."

The FETF 2023 forms part of the government's wider manifesto commitment to invest £2.4bna year in farming over the rest of this Parliament, with £168m being made available in 2023 alone to increase farming productivity through 16 different grant schemes and funding competitions.

News of the scheme's expansion comes after more than 50 innovative farming projects designed to boost food production, support the transition to net zero emissions, and create a more resilient sustainable agriculture sector were awarded a share of £30m government funding in late May.

In focus: How to win the war for green talent

'No other option': Scottish deposit return scheme canned until October 2025

