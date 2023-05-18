UK businesses can showcase their green expertise to the world at COP28

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read

A sustainability prize being awarded at the climate summit offers firms a major opportunity to promote their work, writes Chris Skidmore MP

I often say that the Net Zero Review's final report, Mission Zero, should never be viewed as the ‘Skidmore Review'. From the outset, I wanted to ensure its conclusions and recommendations came from the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Frontier fund inks $53m offtake deal with US carbon removals firm Charm Industrial

Octopus Energy to invest £1.5bn in Asia-Pacific region

Most read
01

'No one would justify the slavery industry': Christiana Figueres launches scathing attack on oil firms' climate failures

18 May 2023 • 7 min read
02

London flood defence plan brought forward by 15 years due to growing climate threat

17 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Considerable shortfall': Unilever risks missing 2030 climate goals, research claims

18 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

Sainsbury's cuts ribbon on 'most energy-efficient supermarket ever'

17 May 2023 • 2 min read
05

Companies awarded 20 licenses to develop carbon storage sites under UK seabed

18 May 2023 • 4 min read

More on Technology

Credit: Mercedes-AMG Petronas
Technology

'An F1 mindset': Inside Mercedes-AMG Petronas' race towards its net zero goals

In the first of a two part report, the team tasked with steering Mercedes-AMG Petronas towards its sustainability goals - without sacrificing performance on it - unpicks the 'F1 mindset' driving its efforts to beat the clock

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 May 2023 • 14 min read
British Gas announces new heat pump performance promise
Technology

British Gas announces new heat pump performance promise

Energy giant promises new heat pumps will keep your home as warm as a gas boiler, or your money back

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 May 2023 • 2 min read
Government announces green factory funding boost
Technology

Government announces green factory funding boost

But award of over £24m in energy efficiency funding comes on same day as manufacturers call on Ministers to end 'flip-flopping' on green industrial strategy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 May 2023 • 5 min read