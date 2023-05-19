'Power pools': CISL calls for regulatory stability to help boost energy storage sector worldwide

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: SSE
Image:

Credit: SSE

Study maps out five-point-plan to help businesses and policymakers grasp 'crucial piece' of energy decarbonisation puzzle

,Cross-border "power pools" and regulatory stability are critical levers for expanding much-needed electricity storage capacity as power grids worldwide shift towards more flexible, intermittent sources of renewable energy.

That is the conclusion of a new report this week by the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), which highlights a number of opportunities and challenges still facing the burgeoning energy storage sector, even as it enjoys rapid growth.

Published on the eve of the G7 Summit this weekend in Japan, the report explores the potential benefits and hurdles for a raft of different energy storage technologies, including hydropower, liquid air storage, utility-scale batteries and thermal energy storage, while compiling insights and best practice from regions such as South Africa, Japan, Chile, and the EU.

Crucially, given the complexity of different national energy and planning markets, the report stresses the importance of tailoring electricity storage solutions to each country context to determine which technology is most appropriate, by considering different geographical constraints, business environments, and the availability of finance, policy, and regulatory frameworks.

Moreover, it underscores the importance of policymakers providing "regulatory certainty" through clear rules and long-term grid planning, as well as developing a reliable financial landscape featuring grants, subsidies, tax incentives, and low-interest loans to help reduce the risks associated with investing in energy storage technologies.

Supply-side policies are also crucial, and should be supplemented with demand-side management, it argues. Decision-makers must also work across borders to create regional "power pools", it adds.

The report comes barely a month after environment and energy ministers from G7 countries vowed to accelerate efforts to decarbonise national power sectors, while pledging to speed up renewable energy development and phase out fossil fuels to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050 at the latest.

Beverley Cornaby, director of policy and systems change collaborations at CISL, praised these commitments as both a demonstration of ambition and the basis for substantive policy scaffolding that can enable net zero action. But she stressed that energy storage was also a "crucial piece" of the decarbonisation puzzle.

"The first companies and investors to roll out reliable, scalable and affordable energy storage solutions will gain a large portion of the market share and benefit from the first mover advantage," she said. "And the first governments can accelerate the transition of the energy sector to provide the consistent, zero carbon supply of energy needed to meet their emissions reduction targets."

CISL's recommendations follow a flurry of activity in the UK energy storage sector in recent months, including SSE Renewables' plan to transform the Ferrybridge site of a former coal-fired power station into a 150MW battery storage facility, which is set to become operational from late 2024. Moreover, UAE clean energy giant Masdar is plotting a £1bn UK battery storage portfolio using Octopus Energy Group's energy technology platform Kraken, under a major new agreement between the two firms announced last week.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Dana Haiden: 'Climate change has an image problem'

'Concerning': NAO questions oversight of £4.2bn net zero innovation spending

Most read
01

Octopus Energy to invest £1.5bn in Asia-Pacific region

18 May 2023 • 3 min read
02

Companies awarded 20 licenses to develop carbon storage sites under UK seabed

18 May 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Considerable shortfall': Unilever risks missing 2030 climate goals, research claims

18 May 2023 • 5 min read
04

Microsoft and Ørsted ink 'one of the world's largest' carbon removal deals

15 May 2023 • 3 min read
05

Building a global plastics pollution agreement that works for all

16 May 2023 • 8 min read

More on Infrastructure

National Highways revs up plans for 2,500 new rapid EV chargers
Infrastructure

National Highways revs up plans for 2,500 new rapid EV chargers

Strategic Road Network Initial Report sets out plans to accelerate charging infrastructure roll out and expand cycling networks

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 May 2023 • 6 min read
The former Ferrybridge coal power plant closed down in 2016 and its cooling towers have since been demolished | Credit: SSE Renewables
Infrastructure

SSE to turn former Ferrybridge coal plant site into 150MW grid battery

Energy giant to start construction of battery storage facility next month with a view to it becoming fully operational next year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 May 2023 • 2 min read
(L-R) Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson with Masdar's Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi | Credit: Masdar / Octopus Energy Group
Infrastructure

Masdar and Octopus Energy Group ink UK battery storage deal

Partnership will see UAE clean energy giant manage its planned £1bn UK battery storage portfolio using Octopus Energy Group's Kraken technology

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 May 2023 • 3 min read