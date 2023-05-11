'Genuine milestone': UK wind power exceeds gas generation for first time

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Image:

SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE

Almost a third of Britain's electricity was supplied by wind power during first quarter of 2023 - outstripping gas for the first time

Britain's wind turbines generated more electricity than gas-fired power stations for the first time during the first three months of 2023, according to the latest report from Drax Electric Insights...

