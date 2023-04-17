Bannau Brycheiniog: Brecon Beacons National Park renamed as part of new climate plan

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Name change forms part of National Park's wider climate action plan, as CEO admits image of 'giant burning brazier is not a good look'

The Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales has announced it has formally re-branded and will now go by its Welsh name - Bannau Brycheiniog - as it today publishes a sweeping new management plan including...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Pilkington plots 'multimillion pound' green upgrade to Merseyside glass factory

'Long-overdue': Green groups urge government to tackle flaring through Energy Bill amendment

Most read
01

Study: UK councils lagging behind on green home retrofit support

17 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Abatable snaps up Ecosphere+ to create expanded carbon credit trading platform

17 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

14 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

14 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Management

Credit: iStock
Management

Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

But this week's Google sustainability leaders survey shows they may do better with proper tools, information and incentives

Sarah Golden, GreenBiz
clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read
Rain Newton-Smith speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival in 2021
Management

CBI: Rain Newton-Smith named new director-general at crisis-hit business group

Former chief economist and champion of sustainable business practices to return to take up the reins at CBI, as investigation into wave of 'devastating' allegations continues

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 April 2023 • 4 min read
Salesforce unveils plan to manage nature risks and dependencies across global value chain
Management

Salesforce unveils plan to manage nature risks and dependencies across global value chain

US software giant publishes Nature Positive Strategy outlining support for nature-risk disclosure, forest conservation and policy advocacy

Amber Rolt
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read