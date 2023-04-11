CBI: Rain Newton-Smith named new director-general at crisis-hit business group

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Rain Newton-Smith speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival in 2021
Image:

Rain Newton-Smith speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival in 2021

Former chief economist and champion of sustainable business practices to return to take up the reins at CBI, as investigation into wave of 'devastating' allegations continues

The CBI's former chief economist, Rain Newton-Smith, has been appointed as the new director-general at the crisis-rocked business group, replacing Tony Danker who the board this morning confirmed has been...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government looks to power up UK battery sector with £30m funding boost

'An era of fossil decline is about to begin': New report suggests emissions from global power sector have peaked

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Unfair costs': Hydrogen heating would push up gas bills, government warned

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK Infrastructure Bank backs Jeremy Leggett's Highlands Rewilding project

11 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

Low emissions wheat promises to slice the carbon footprint of bread

11 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Management

Salesforce unveils plan to manage nature risks and dependencies across global value chain
Management

Salesforce unveils plan to manage nature risks and dependencies across global value chain

US software giant publishes Nature Positive Strategy outlining support for nature-risk disclosure, forest conservation and policy advocacy

Amber Rolt
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read
Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive
Management

Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive

A wealth of lived experience at firms leads to better decision-making and internal stress-testing of ideas, writes IEMA's Sarah Mukherjee

Sarah Mukherjee, IEMA
clock 05 April 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

'Inaction is not an option': EY warns only fraction of FTSE 100 firms have 'credible' net zero strategies in place

Over 95 per cent of large UK firms have yet to disclose detailed net zero transition plans despite looming regulations that are set to make such strategies mandatory

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read