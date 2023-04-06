Kimberly-Clark to switch gas boilers for green hydrogen at UK Andrex and Kleenex factories

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Kimberly-Clark
Image:

Credit: Kimberly-Clark

Toilet paper and nappy manufacture teams up with Octopus and RES joint venture HYRO to install green hydrogen electrolysers and boilers at its factories in Kent and Wales

Consumer goods giant Kimberly-Clark is planning to swap fossil fuel gas heating for green hydrogen at two of its UK manufacturing facilities under a partnership announced today with HYRO, a £3bn green...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

H&M launches sportswear line made using CO2 captured from steel mills

Blind spots, strong governance, and surviving a 'good old kicking': How The Body Shop launched a Youth Collective

Most read
01

Natural England unveils £18m endangered species protection funding scheme

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

Meta, Bank of America and BCG join major collective order for sustainable aviation biofuels

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

Beyond carbon offsetting: Inside the corporate drive to revive Britain's dwindling rainforests

06 April 2023 • 10 min read
04

Investors increase scrutiny of climate policy engagement

06 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

CNG Fuels snaps up majority stake in RTFS to create new biomethane truck supplier

06 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Credit: H&M Move
Technology

H&M launches sportswear line made using CO2 captured from steel mills

Fashion retailer teams up with and carbon capture and recycling specialist LanzaTech to stitch together new womenswear range using materials made from converted CO2 emissions

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read
The Greenworkx team | Credit: Greenworkx
Technology

UK education start-up Greenworkx takes aim at 'green jobs emergency' after £600k fundraise

Greenworkx raises cash from consortium of investors looking to support UK green jobs revolution, with particular focus on energy efficiency retrofitting skills

Amber Rolt
clock 04 April 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Technology

Study: Heat pumps could slash UK buildings' energy demand by 40 per cent

New report examines economic gains which could be realised through mass adoption of heat pumps to drive the decarbonisation of residential heat

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read