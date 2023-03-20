UK Green Business Awards - Finalists Announced

BusinessGreen has today announced the short list for the inaugural UK Green Business Awards, which will take place on the evening of Thursday 29th June at the Leonardo Royal in St Pauls, London.

The awards were remarkably competitive with hundreds of brilliant entries and scores of companies and projects competing in many of the categories. The short listed entries will now go before our expert judging panel ahead of the awards dinner and ceremony in the summer.

"We are delighted to unveil today's list of finalists, all of which really are at the forefront of the UK's burgeoning green economy and its transition to a net zero and sustainable economy," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "The number and quality of entries to this awards really are testament to the remarkable level of innovation and investment that is transforming the UK economy and environment for the better. We look forward to celebrating all of our finalists at the inaugural UK Green Business Awards ceremony in June."

Finalists can now book their place at the UK Green Business Awards through the event website, with an early bird offer in place for bookings completed before 27th March.

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year

Adobe UK&I & Giki - The Sustainability Games

Business for Nature, the Capitals Coalition, & Greenhouse Communications - Make it Mandatory

CUBE UK - CUBE Competition

Fast Familiar, Nesta CCID & UCL Climate Action Unit - The Strategy Room

Global Action Plan & Unilever - Dirt is Good Schools Programme

Hubbub - Manchester Is Green

NatWest Group - Sustainable Futures Network

Supply Pilot - ESG Supplier Engagement

Trainline - 'I Came By Train'

Zero Carbon Forum - Save While You Sleep

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Anthesis & Microsoft - Stretch Wrap Alternative Project

BBC Studios - BBC Eastenders and Community Wood Recycling pilot

GPE - 2 Aldermanbury Square

JLL - 20 Water Street

Meryl Fabrics - 100% Recyclable Fabrics

n2s - Infinity Loop with KA2 COzPro

NatWest Group - Reverse Vending Machines

Utelize - Utelize Solar Community Hubs

Green Building Project of the Year

Barratt Developments, University of Salford, Bellway Homes & Saint-Gobain - Energy house 2.0

BBC Studios - Bridgewater House Relocation

GPE - 50 Finsbury Square

Grid 2.0 & the London Borough of Brent - St Raphael's SolarSpace Community Centre

Grosvenor - Holbein Gardens

IBM Corporation - Hursley Datacentre

IF_DO - Brent Cross Town Substation

SEGRO - SEGRO Park Tottenham

The Office Group - Black & White Building

Green Heat Project of the Year

Barratt Developments, University of Salford, Bellway Homes & Saint-Gobain - Energy house 2.0

Equans - Stratford City Heat Pump Project

Finn Geotherm & Panasonic - Paragon House Project

Kensa Utilities Ltd - Heat the Streets

Mixergy - Smart Water Tanks

Octopus Energy - Taking Zero Emission Heat Pumps Global

Graphene Star & Rustins - G Therm

Recycling Project of the Year

Automedi, Alphabet, and NHS North West - #Remasked Project

Barings - Bio Processor Project

Effective Consumable Solutions - The Greener Side

Go Ahead Group - Project Go Eco

Hubbub Foundation - #InTheLoop recycling on-the-go campaigns and toolkit

King's Cross Estate - Waste Free by 2030 Strategy

NatWest Group - Reverse Vending Machines

Sokito - Football boot pilot recycling scheme

Unwasted - Neverwaste

Supply Chain and Logistics Project of the Year

EVRI - 'Parcel Delivery That Doesn't Cost The Earth' Strategy

Grosvenor & Heart of the City - Supplier Mentorship Programme

Packfleet

Planet Tracker - Traceability Transformation in Seafood Supply Chains Project

Zedify

Mobility Project of the Year

Beryl and Norfolk County Council - Norwich Micromobility Scheme

Innovation Gateway - HGVzero Action Group

Kaluza - Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Project

Lombard & EV8 Technologies - EV8Switch App

National Express West Midlands - Coventry Electric Bus Fleet Project

Ohme Operations - Smart Charger Project

Zenobe Energy - Electric Bus Financing Platform

ZeroAvia - Hydrogen-Electric Regional Aircraft Project

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

BBC Studios - The Green Planet campaign

Energy Saving Trust - Warm Home Hacks Campaign

Hubbub - Eat Your Pumpkin Campaign

Milliways - Felicity Plasticity Viral Video Campaign

Savills UK - Re:Imagining Retail Campaign

The Anti-Greenwash Charter Campaign

The B Team & Business for Nature - Environmentally Harmful Subsidies Campaign

Trainline - 'I Came By Train' Campaign

Uber Green - Driving Change Campaign

Nature-based Project of the Year

CGI IT UK - Sustainability Exploration and Environmental Data Science (SEEDS) Project

Ground Control - The Wildfell Centre for Environmental Recovery

Faith In Nature - Nature on the Board Project

Finance Earth & Wildlife Trusts - Habitat Banking Model

Foresight Group - Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company

Planet Tracker - No Rain on the Plain Project

Sizewell C - Aldhurst Farm Habitat Creation Scheme

U+I - Mayfield Park

Wanderlands - Winford (Hartcliffe) Rocks Restoration Project

Wilder Carbon - The Wilder Carbon Standard

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Barratt Developments, University of Salford, Bellway Homes & Saint-Gobain - Energy house 2.0

Ripple Energy - Graig Fatha Wind Farm

PPAYA Ltd - PPA Platform

Syzygy - Metrocentre Decarbonisation Project

TES - Sustainable End-of-Life Batteries Management Project

WASE - Hepworth Brewery Project

Communications Agency of the Year

Barley Communications

Blakeney

Greenhouse Communications

Higginson Strategy

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Seahorse Environmental

SEC Newgate UK

The Marketing Pod

Consultancy of the Year

Anthesis Group

Aura

Bioregional

Capgemini

Carbon Limiting Technologies

Chronos Sustainability

Finance Earth

Sancroft

Syzygy

UCL Climate Action Unit

Manufacturer of the Year

Automedi

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Effective Consumable Solutions

PVA Hygiene

Vaillant UK

ESG Investor of the Year

Church Commissioners for England

Coutts & Co.

EQ Investors

Foresight Group

Gresham House BSIF strategy

Thrive Renewables

Tribe Impact Capital

Triodos Investment Management

WHEB Asset Management

Early-Stage Investor of the Year

Challenge Works

Clean Growth Fund

Elbow Beach Capital

Green Angel Syndicate

Legal & General Capital

Zouk Capital

Small Business of the Year

CCm Technologies

Ecosphere+

FORE Partnership

Frugalpac

Futurepump

Net Purpose

Notpla

One Tribe

PPAYA Ltd.

The Bulb

Fast Track Company of the Year

Aura

Go Climate Positive

Ohme Operations

onHand

Oxbury Bank Plc

PPAYA Ltd

The Cheeky Panda

The Electric Car Scheme

Innovation of the Year

Bank of America & Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford - Global Stocktake of Carbon Dioxide Removal

Canary Wharf Group - Decarbonising Concrete Project

Carbon Clean - CycloneCC

GeoPura Ltd - Hydrogen Power Unit

Graphene Star & Rustins - G Insulate

GridBeyond - Point Intelligent Energy Platform

Kaluza - Kaluza Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Trial

OVO Energy - Power Move

UK Power Networks - Project Stratus

Upp - AI-powered Harvesting Technology

Whitefox - Whitefox ICE XL

WUKA Wear - WUKA Stretch

Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Bupa - Net Zero Strategy

Commercial - 2028 Net Zero Target

easyJet - Net Zero Roadmap

EY UK - Net Zero Strategy

GreenZone - Net Zero Action Plan

Landsec - Net Zero Strategy

Lamington Group - Net Zero Roadmap

NatWest Group - Science Based Targets initiative

Phoenix Group - Net Zero by 2050

Triodos Bank UK - 'As One To Zero'

Rising Star of the Year

Alexandra Tait - NatWest Group

Amy Baker - Equans UK & Ireland

Ellie Rowlands - Ripple Energy

George Atkinson - Valpak

Helena Houghton-Casella - OPEN Media

Kim van Lieshout - OVO Energy

Dr Laura Kirwan - Nutritics Group

Nadia Crowe - AVEVA

Olivia O'Brien - Longevity Partners

Thom Groot - The Electric Car Scheme

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Danielle Mulder - BBC

Dharel Patel - National Express UK

Ian Corder - ESI Monitor

Janet Hughes - Agria Pet Insurance

Julia Pyke - Sizewell C

Julie Tucker - BE Offices

Lisa Wee - AVEVA

Michelle Miles - Sustainable Wedding Alliance

Oliver Novokovic - Barratt Developments

Simon Cox - Prologis UK

Politician of the Year

Leader of the Year

Ana Haurie - Respira International

Greg Gormley - SKOOT

Mark Chapman - Zero Carbon Forum

Neil Kermode - The European Marine Energy Centre

Nicola Stopps - Simply Sustainable

Polly Billington - UK100

Rachel Rowley - Encore Environment

Richard Stockdale - Oxygen Conservation

Stuart Debar - SRL Publishing

Tommy Ricketts - BeZero Carbon

Company of the Year

BeZero Carbon

EMEC

EY

Go Ahead Group

Johnson Matthey

Low Carbon

Octopus Energy

OVO Energy

The National Trust

Triodos Bank UK

Lifetime Achievement Award

