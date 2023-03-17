Environment Agency announces Philip Duffy appointed as new CEO

The Environment Agency (EA) has announced Philip Duffy, director general of growth and productivity at HM Treasury, has been appointed as its new chief executive and will start in the role on 1 July.

Duffy is to replace Sir James Bevan as chief executive, who is to step down after seven years at the helm of the government agency.

In his current position Duffy has been leading work on the environment, transport, productivity, business support and culture. The EA said that in his new role he will work on "tackling some of the biggest challenges facing the environment", including climate change, extreme weather events, and the health of England's water systems.

Commenting on his appointment, Duffy stressed that the Agency's mission - to protect and enhance the environment and support sustainable development - has never been more critical.

"The Agency can be proud of its record," he said. "And as it approaches its 30th anniversary, I look forward to hearing from all sides about what should come next, and what more the Agency could do to make this the first generation to leave the environment in a better state than it inherited."

The appointment was welcomed by chair of the EA, Alan Lovell, who said: "As climate change and population growth increase the pressures on England's precious resources, we have a vital role delivering for people, nature and the economy. Philip brings considerable experience from the Treasury and will head up a truly excellent Executive team."

Lovell also thanked Bevan for his seven-year tenure and added that he was looking forward to building on his leadership and strong foundations to help the EA deliver "even more" in the years to come.

"I congratulate Philip on his appointment and look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver on our shared national endeavour to improve the environment," added Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey.

The EA said that Sir James Bevan will step down as chief executive on 31 March 2023 as planned. Its executive director for local operations John Curtin will be acting chief executive until Duffy begins the role on July 1.

The change in leadership comes at a time when the Environment Agency is facing considerable public pressure over its role in the sewage spills crisis, as well as an expanding remit at a time when it has faced significant budget cuts over the past decade.