Spring Budget: Government to issue further £10bn of green gilts

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Follows launch of UK's first green gilt in September 2021, which at the time marked largest inaugural green issuance by any sovereign state

The Treasury has announced plans to issue a further £10bn of green gilts in 2023-24 in its Spring Budget today.

The UK's first green gilt was issued in September 2021 as part of the government's green financing programme, with a maturity of July 2033. The launch marked the largest inaugural green issuance by any sovereign, with the biggest ever order book for a sovereign green transaction. 

A second green gilt followed in October 2021, with a maturity of July 2053. The proceeds from both gilts will be used in conjunction with the government's Green Financing Framework.

As of today, the two green gilts have grown to £18.5bn and £12.9bn respectively.

Subject to demand and market conditions, the government now plans to issue £10bn of green gilts in 2023-24 through further re-openings of the two existing green gilts, it confirmed today.

Meanwhile, the retail Green Savings Bonds (GSB), which launched through the NS&I website in October 2021, had raised £500m in the 2022-23 financial year and £800m since launch, as of February 2023, according to the Budget documents published this afternoon.

A version of this article originally appeared at Sustainable Investment.

Related Topics

Most read
01

'Digital Boiler': Deep Green debuts pool-heating data centre technology

14 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK

13 March 2023 • 4 min read
03

Spring Budget: Chancellor promises action on carbon capture and nuclear in 'clean energy reset'

15 March 2023 • 7 min read
04

Spring Budget: Chancellor touts plans to make UK a 'science and tech superpower'

14 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

Octopus Electric Vehicles inks deal to sell BYD cars through salary sacrifice schemes

13 March 2023 • 2 min read

More on Investment

Credit: Suzanne Plunkett / Greenpeace
Investment

Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK

The Treasury is planning to provide regional zones with £80m in tax incentives and government funding to help drive investment in key areas, including green business and technology

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 March 2023 • 4 min read
HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits
Investment

HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits

Government facilitates emergency sale of UK arm of troubled bank, assuring customers they have access to their deposits

James Baxter-Derrington, Investment Week
clock 13 March 2023 • 6 min read
15,000 firms face investor appeal for greater environmental disclosure
Investment

15,000 firms face investor appeal for greater environmental disclosure

CDP says annual call for firms to provide more data on their climate and nature impacts and dependencies is the largest to date

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 March 2023 • 3 min read