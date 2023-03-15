Ministers urged to reverse 'backward' plans to slash active travel budget

More than two dozen public health and transport organisations have called on the government to reverse its planned cuts to England's active transport budget, arguing the plans are a "backward move for the economy, the climate and health".

A full-page ad published in national newspapers on the day of the Spring Budget warns the government's plans to slash the budget for walking and cycling infrastructure in England from £308m to £100m over the next two years is both economically and environmentally reckless, given the well documented health, climate, and productivity benefits associated with boosting active travel.

Organised by the Walking and Cycling Alliance of charities, the letter has been signed by 28 health and transport charities, professional organisations, and businesses, including the British Medical Association, and 118 cycle training providers.

The coalition has stressed the benefits of supporting active travel "far outweigh the costs", calculating that people walking, wheeling, and cycling took 14.6 million cars off the road in 2021.

"This saved 2.5 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, prevented 138,000 serious long-term health conditions and avoided more than 29,000 early deaths," the letter states. "Active travel routes also provide green corridors to help cool our cities and allow people to access nature."

The letter states that active travel contributed £36.5bn to the UK economy in 2021, despite "a relatively modest investment from government" compared to other transport modes.

"More than ever, people want and need support to walk, wheel or cycle," the letter states. "These cuts will impact those that would have benefited most and limit the choice to travel healthily, cheaply and emissions-free."

And it notes that the cuts put England out of step with the rest of the UK's nations and London, where per capita investment is many times higher.

It will also mean government will not be able to achieve its own target of ensuring that 50 per cent of all journeys in England towns and cities can be walked and cycled, the groups have warned.

The government had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment on the calls at the time of going to press. But in a written statement to Parliament last month, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said transport budget cuts had been made necessary due to economic headwinds caused by inflation and supply chain disruptions.

"These are the difficult but responsible decisions we are taking, that put the priorities of the British people first, in controlling inflation and reducing government debt," he said.

The Walking and Cycling Alliance is comprised of the Bicycle Association, Bikeability, British Cycling, Clycling UK, Ramblers, Living Streets, and Sustrans.