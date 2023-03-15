How the UK's floating wind farm industry will be left all at sea without port revamp

Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce warns 'there are no port facilities in this country which are fit for the mass deployment of floating wind'
Just days after the Welsh government approved plans for the UK's latest floating offshore wind industry, leading players in the fledgling sector have warned that without multi-billion pound investment...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial