Aviva Investors appoints Nick Molho as head of climate policy

Aviva Investors has today announced Aldersgate Group executive director Nick Molho as its new head of climate policy.

The newly created role will see Molho help to develop and deliver Aviva Investors' macro stewardship programme, promoting the net zero transition at a sectoral level, and helping identify and advocate for specific government policies that would drive a just transition - starting with hard-to-abate sectors such as energy, heavy industry, aviation, and shipping.

Molho will report to Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors, when he formally joins the global asset management business in June.

"Nick is a hugely respected figure on a broad range of sustainability issues, and I have long admired his work at the Aldersgate Group and before," Waygood said. "He brings an unrivalled amount of expertise in this field.

"His experience of engaging with companies, financial institutions, regulators, governments and policymakers will be invaluable. I am greatly looking forward to working more closely with him and continuing to advance our macro stewardship programme, which has considerable potential to help power the transition towards a sustainable future."

Molho has spent the last eight years steering heading up the Aldersgate Group, which represents a host of leading blue chips that are committed to climate and environmental action.

Discussing the move, Molho said: "Aviva Investors is an organisation I hold in high regard, and one which has been taking material action to shape the transition towards a sustainable future from within the private sector by actively engaging with real economy businesses and financial institutions, as well as with global governments, regulators and standard setters.

"Such activity is critical in ensuring capital flows into the right activities in the global economy and leads to meaningful change. I look forward to using my knowledge and experience to build on Aviva Investors' achievements to date and supporting its ongoing work in calling for a timely and successful transition to net zero emissions."