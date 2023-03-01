Extended Producer Responsibility: Defra urges businesses to get ready for new packaging waste rules

Major new plans designed to crack down on plastic packaging waste and make it easier for consumers to recycle have taken a major step forward today, as reporting requirements under the UK's new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime came into force.

Defra confirmed that from the start of the month producers of household packaging in England, Northern Ireland, and Scotland must collect information on the amount and type of packaging they supply during 2023. Similar rules will come into effect in Wales in the near future.

The data will inform the full roll out of the EPR scheme next year, which will require firms that supply household packaging to take responsibility for the costs of dealing with packaging waste.

The new regime aims to move the cost of managing packaging waste away councils and council taxpayers, while at the same time providing producers of packaging with a financial incentive to minimise packaging waste levels and ensure they are using materials that are easily recyclable.

Under the new rules all producers of packaging with a turnover of greater than £2m and who handle more than 50 tonnes of packaging each year must report information on the packaging they produce to the Environment Agency twice a year. The first reports are due to be submitted from 1 October 2023.

"We need to stem the flow of packaging which goes unrecycled and instead is lost forever to landfill and incineration," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "As set out in our Environmental Improvement Plan, these reforms will encourage businesses to increase their use of recyclable materials, shifting costs away from the taxpayer and supporting our work to protect the environment from the scourge of waste."

Deep Sagar, chair of the Advisory Committee on Packaging, said the new scheme should have a significant impact on waste levels.

"Packaging materials that are not recycled back into new packaging harm our natural environment," he said. "Councils have to spend more managing that waste and the public cannot enjoy spaces such as parks and high streets as they should. Extended Producer Responsibility will reduce that waste. It will make goods producers pay for collection of all packaging waste encouraging them to reduce or recycle more packaging. I look forward to supporting government and industry in making this smart policy work for the public and improving the environment."

The latest milestone for the EPR scheme was also welcomed by Claire Shrewsbury, director for insights and innovation at waste charity WRAP, who predicted the new approach "could be a game-changer".

"If done effectively, it could reduce the impact packaging has on the environment by regulating material use and increasing recycling," she said. "For EPR to work it must serve all - producers, local and central government, recyclers, and the public. We've been working with these key groups since 2018 to help collaboration on pEPR."

The EPR is expected to have significant financial implications for producers and retailers with the government estimating that once fully operational EPR fees could total around £1.2bn a year.

However, the government said that before decisions are made about the final shape of the scheme it needs to gather information on the types of packaging reaching the market from businesses that will be affected. The data will then provide the basis for establishing the packaging waste management fees individual producers will pay in 2024.