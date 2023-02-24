The case for ditching 'vegan' labels, solar rooftops soar, and rewilding Scotland: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

'Stop calling it vegan': Report sets out ingredients for alternative meat breakthrough

Ditching 'vegan' labels, embracing sensory language, and specifying protein sources hailed as recipe for expanding the alternative meat market.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

 

Grant Shapps hints at action on nuclear and renewables in pursuit of 'cheapest energy in Europe'

As the renewables industry called for a renewed push to retain UK clean energy leadership, the new Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary suggested plans are afoot for new nuclear projects, strengthened offshore wind goals, and a solar rooftop boom.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

Solar industry celebrates 'spectacular' surge in rooftop installations

Industry sees number of rooftop solar installations double, as new study suggests EV drivers are seven times more likely to have solar panels on their home.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

 

Jeremy Hunt: Green economy 'absolutely strategic' for the UK

But Chancellor warns that UK must be 'alive to competitive threat' from US clean tech subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

What Jeremy Leggett did next: The British solar pioneer turning his hand to 'ethically profitable' rewilding

Solarcentury founder spoke to BusinessGreen about his hopes of harnessing his experience in the renewables revolution to drive transformational change through nature-based carbon removal projects in Scotland.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

UK Green Business Awards: Deadline extended

Pensions watchdog launches climate change compliance campaign

