The case for ditching 'vegan' labels, solar rooftops soar, and rewilding Scotland: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Ditching 'vegan' labels, embracing sensory language, and specifying protein sources hailed as recipe for expanding the alternative meat market.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

As the renewables industry called for a renewed push to retain UK clean energy leadership, the new Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary suggested plans are afoot for new nuclear projects, strengthened offshore wind goals, and a solar rooftop boom.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Industry sees number of rooftop solar installations double, as new study suggests EV drivers are seven times more likely to have solar panels on their home.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

But Chancellor warns that UK must be 'alive to competitive threat' from US clean tech subsidies through the Inflation Reduction Act.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Solarcentury founder spoke to BusinessGreen about his hopes of harnessing his experience in the renewables revolution to drive transformational change through nature-based carbon removal projects in Scotland.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)