Carbon Removal Alliance launches in bid to build policy support for nascent sector

A new group has been set up to advocate for the rapidly-growing carbon removals industry, bringing together firms engaged in enhanced rock weathering, direct air capture with carbon storage, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, and biochar projects.

The new Carbon Removal Alliance said it would work to advance policies that support a diverse range of carbon removal technologies that meet robust standards on permanence, net emissions reduction, additionality and monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV).

"Our goal is to catalyse innovation, create high-quality jobs, drive economic development and ensure that we achieve our climate goals," the new group's website reads, adding it will advocate for "technology inclusive policies".

More than 20 organisations have joined the alliance, including both companies developing removals technologies and those investing in the sector and purchasing carbon removal offset credits. As such, members include payments provider Stripe, the Bill Gates founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, direct air capture company Climeworks, and ocean carbon removal start up Running Tide, carbon mineralisation firm 44.01, and enhanced rock weathering company UN DO.

Announcing the launch on Twitter, newly appointed executive director of the alliance Giana Amador said: "Governments have kickstarted the industry with early support for CDR (carbon dioxide removals). "But most policies still focus on a narrow set of solutions. To reach our climate goals, we need to nurture a diverse portfolio of approaches."

I'm heading up the Carbon Removal Alliance, a new group advocating for *permanent* carbon removal.



Our focus:

🏗️ Designing tech-inclusive carbon removal policy

📈 Spotlighting the economic impact of CDR

🆘 Surfacing pain points of CDR entrepreneurshttps://t.co/zZkervwAwz — Giana Amador (@GianaAmador) February 23, 2023

With most scenarios for delivering on global net zero emissions goals dependent on significant amounts of carbon dioxide being drawn from the atmosphere, a growing number of businesses are rushing to develop different carbon removal approaches, ranging from nature-based afforestation, reforestation, and habitat restoration projects to technological or engineered carbon removal solutions.

Proponents of engineered carbon removals argue they can be delivered at scale without the same level of land use implications as nature-based solutions, while enabling permanent carbon removal that would not otherwise have occurred.

However, the fledgling sector remains contentious in some quarters, with critics questioning how quickly it can be scaled up, whether it can deliver promised cost reductions, and whether the development of carbon removals capacity distracts from the need to cut emissions at source and as such could provide cover for companies and investors that want to delay decarbonisation efforts.