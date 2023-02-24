Pensions watchdog launches climate change compliance campaign

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has launched a campaign to expand its focus on trustees' compliance requirements when it comes to reporting on climate change and ESG.

As part of the campaign, announced on Wednesday, will launch an initiative in the spring to investigate whether trustees are publishing important scheme data relating to ESG.

The regulator said it was currently in the process of contacting defined benefit, defined contribution (DC) and hybrid schemes to inform them it will assess scheme return data to monitor ESG compliance.

The regulator has been carrying out checks on schemes consisting of more than 100 members to confirm they have published a statement of investment principles (SIP), which must include consideration of financially significant ESG and climate factors. Schemes will also be required to have published an implementation statement to demonstrate how the principles laid out in the SIP have been implemented.

The regualtor said it is currently in the process of reviewing the SIP and implementation statement data it has gathered through the 2022 DC scheme return and warned schemes could face enforcement action should they fail to publish their SIP or implementation statement. A review of a cross-section of SIP and implementation statement reports is set to be published this summer and will be made available across the industry to highlight best practice.

TPR also outlined schemes with over £1bn in assets under management are obliged to publish their annual Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, with trustees expected to include a link to the report in their scheme return.

The regulator is expected to make a further statement on TCFD reports in the spring.

TPR executive director of frontline regulation Nicola Parish said: "All savers deserve to be in well-governed schemes which protect their retirements by appropriately managing and reporting on ESG and climate-related risks and opportunities.

"These reporting disclosures represent compliance with the basic requirements in relation to ESG and climate change, so it is disappointing some trustees are failing to meet them. Trustees who fail to comply risk us taking enforcement action against them and I expect to see an improvement in compliance levels."

Commenting on TPR's campaign, Herbert Smith Freehills professional support consultant Tim Smith said: "Trustees will be hoping TPR's spotlight does not shine on them or result in penalties being handed out for minor, technical breaches of the disclosure requirements as has happened in other contexts.

"Any review should focus on substance rather than syntax to avoid sending the message that compliance with the statutory ESG risk management requirements is a box ticking exercise. After all, the purpose of the ESG disclosure requirements for schemes is to focus trustees' minds on identifying and managing ESG risks within their scheme and it is critical the regulator's review supports this and promotes best practice rather than getting hung up on minor issues."

This article originally appeared on BusinessGreen's sister site Professional Pensions