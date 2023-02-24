US nominates ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga as World Bank president

The Biden administration has nominated former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to fill the position of World Bank president, just days after former president David Malpass stepped down.

The nomination begins the bank's confirmation process that is expected to conclude around May.

The position of president has traditionally been filled by a US citizen chosen by the US government, and as such Banga is highly likely to see his nomination rubberstamped. The deadline for nominations is 29 March.

Banga is currently vice chair of private equity firm General Atlantic, having headed Mastercard for more than a decade until his resignation in 2021.

The move from Biden has been met with disappointment among some climate activists, who had called for the US president to put forward a candidate with a background in climate and development finance.

Speculation had grown since David Malpass announced his intention to resign from the post last week, despite almost a year remaining of his five-year term.

Malpass, who had been nominated by Donald Trump, drew strong criticism from activists and the Biden administration alike for his perceived lack of focus on climate change, culminating in an event last September where he refused state whether he believed in manmade climate change.

Malpass insisted that he had overseen record levels of investment from the bank in climate-related projects, but ahead of his resignation Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had called publicly for the bank to pursue reforms that would help catalyse increased flows of climate finance into developing economies.

In a statement, Biden said Banga was "uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history".

"He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organisations through periods of fundamental change," he said

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen stressed that climate action would be a top priority for the bank under its new leadership. "Ajay Banga understands that [the bank's] core objectives are deeply intertwined with challenges like meeting ambitious goals for climate adaptation and emissions reduction, preparing for and preventing future pandemics, and mitigating the root causes and consequences of conflict and fragility," she said.

Professor Lord Nicholas Stern, chair of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics and Political Science and a former senior vice president and chief economist at the World Bank, welcomed the appointment.

"This is a very good nomination for the President of the World Bank," he said. "Ajay Banga is someone who understands internationalism and the role of finance in a very deep way, including through his background and education in India and his leadership of Mastercard over a long period. He has been a pioneer in financial inclusion, giving poor people access to finance. Under his leadership, Mastercard was a leader in setting targets for net zero and the first such institution to gain approval from the Science-Based Targets initiative. He is also on the advisory board of Beyond Net Zero, a climate finance fund. Thus, Ajay Banga is someone who is deeply committed to development, sustainability, and inclusion."

However, he also stressed that the bank must now "greatly increase the scale of its activities given the urgency of the challenges of climate and development, and it must understand and show that they must be tackled together".

"Increasing the partnership with the private sector and greatly increasing the multipliers in the private sector associated with World Bank activities will be vital," he added. "The World Bank must change quickly and Ajay Banga will be a good leader. He is very well placed to lead the transition to the new World Bank. Given the urgency of action and reform, it is good that the United States has acted quickly to announce its nomination for President of the World Bank."

