Woodland Carbon Guarantee confirms plan for latest £10m auction

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Forestry Commission confirms £30 per tonne reserve price for upcoming woodland carbon offset auction

Farmers, land managers, and businesses are today being invited to apply for funding through the latest phase of the £50m Woodland Carbon Guarantee scheme ahead of the application deadline of 30th April.

The Forestry Commission, which runs the scheme, announced the timetable for the seventh round under the initiative confirming a £10m auction will take place between the 15th and 21st of May.

Following the online auction process, successful bidders will be offered the option to sell woodland carbon in the form of Woodland Carbon Units - a financial value given to each tonne of carbon stored - to the government over 35 years at a guaranteed price protected against inflation.

Following customer feedback, the Forestry Commission said it has made some changes to the latest auction round, including removing project categories to make it easier for bids to be prepared and publishing a reserve price of £30 per Woodland Carbon Unit to give prospective applicants more confidence and clarity when applying.

"Now in its seventh round, it's encouraging that the Guarantee has continued to grow in its success, supporting the creation of 2,810 hectares of new woodland specifically to help combat the many and varied impacts of climate change by increasing tree-planting across the country," said Richard Stanford, Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission. "I strongly encourage farmers, foresters and land managers across England to submit their applications to the Guarantee ahead of the application deadline on 30 April."

However, the Forestry Commission stressed that before preparing an application land managers should register with its Woodland Carbon Code, which provides them with the tools and information required to verify and record the carbon they are capturing so that they can then sell the resulting Woodland Carbon Units.

The news comes just days after Defra last week announced that over £14m of funding has been awarded to applicants to Round 3 of its Local Authority Treescapes Fund (LATF) and Round 5 of the Urban Tree Challenge Fund (UTCF), which aims to encourage non-woodland tree planting programmes and improve access to nature across the country.  

"Trees improve people's quality of lives and are vital to our ambition to reach net zero by 2050," said Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison. "This funding will continue to level up people's access to nature, which we committed to doing in our recently published Environmental Improvement Plan. We want to see inspiring projects that plant more trees across England."

The latest funding awards are part of the government's push to deliver on its goal to treble tree planting rates in England by the end of this Parliament and plant 30,000 hectares of trees across the UK per year by 2025.

The government has faced criticism from campaign groups and MPs in recent years who have warned that current tree planting rates are badly off track to meet Minsters' stated targets.

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Department for Energy Security and Net Zero confirms Ministerial line-up, but fails to resolve naming riddle

Natural England announces funding boost for nature-based carbon capture projects

Most read
01

'Major leaps forward': Octopus launches heat pump as cheap as a gas boiler

14 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Beyond dispute': Air pollution plummets in London after ULEZ expansion

13 February 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Mired in ambiguity': Why pressure is mounting on corporates to fill the gaps in their net zero plans

13 February 2023 • 9 min read
04

Government hands out £12.4m to green manufacturing projects

13 February 2023 • 2 min read
05

National Infrastructure Commission to review 'slowed' consenting process for major infrastructure

13 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Offsets

Companies must play a part in building integrity into the flawed voluntary carbon market
Offsets

Companies must play a part in building integrity into the flawed voluntary carbon market

Compensate's Niklas Kaskeala sets out how firms purchasing credits to fund conservation and meeting climate goals can mitigate their exposure to carbon market risks

Niklas Kaskeala, Compensate
clock 10 February 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: Rich Carey
Offsets

'We need every tool in the box': Carbon credit firms defend Voluntary Carbon Market

Letter comes in wake of reports accusing carbon offset providers of over-stating climate impact of forest-based projects

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 January 2023 • 3 min read
How meeting climate goals could require a 1,500-fold increase in advanced carbon removals
Offsets

How meeting climate goals could require a 1,500-fold increase in advanced carbon removals

Pioneering analysis of global nascent carbon removals sector published as leading offsets provider is accused of selling 'junk credits'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 January 2023 • 3 min read