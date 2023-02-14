Study: Renewables firms face intensifying war for talent

For years the renewable industry has sought to raid the skills base of the oil and gas industry to meet soaring demand for skilled engineers to work in the fast-expanding clean energy industry, but could the bumper profits being enjoyed by the fossil fuel industry serve to throw that trend into reverse?

That is the question posed by the seventh annual Global Energy Talent Index (GETI), which details how record high fossil fuel profits and the promise of bumper salaries could stoke an "exodus" of skilled renewables staff to oil and gas firms that could in turn hinder the clean energy transition.

Commissioned by energy recruitment consultancy Airswift, the survey of 10,000 energy professionals and hiring managers across the oil and gas, renewables, power, nuclear and petrochemicals sectors found that 87 per cent of renewables professionals would consider leaving their jobs. Moreover, two thirds would consider leaving the sector, with oil and gas now the most popular potential destination for over half the workforce.

Amid a widely reported skills crunch, renewables firms also find themselves more frequently plundered for green expertise. For example, more than three quarters of workers claimed they had been sounded out over new role in the past year.

The survey revealed renewables firms can still enjoy an edge over other employers in the intensifying war for energy industry talent. When asked what drives job satisfaction, almost half of respondents cited feeling that they are contributing to society, followed by flexible working on 39 percent. Moreover, half of renewables industry employees surveyed said their concerns are listened to and have an impact on company policy - the highest proportion among any energy sector.

However, 59 per cent of respondents cited pay and benefits as the biggest drivers of job dissatisfaction.

Responding to the survey, Janette Marx, CEO of Airswift, said that the talent underpinning the energy transition had become "increasingly restless" and was in high demand from outside sectors.

"Fossil fuel firms are becoming more popular among renewables workers by improving their ESG performance as well as pay," she said. "Renewables workers are also the most likely to care about their employers' values, but this now goes beyond the environment and encompasses metrics such as their contribution to society and workplace flexibility.

"Green energy firms will now have to compete with fossil fuel firms on a wider range of metrics from societal impact to flexibility by creating more meaningful roles with KPIs linked to social as well as environmental contributions, and by reducing fixed hours and physical deployments."

Susan Koch, chief operating officer and vice president of accounting at Carbon Engineering, added that with oil and gas enjoying a "bounceback", renewables firms will face increasing pressure to compete on criteria beyond salaries such as offering diverse, democratic, and inclusive workplaces.

"The ability to make a meaningful contribution is a major driver of job satisfaction for renewables workers, so it's really encouraging to see many feel they can drive company policies," she said. "The pace of renewables innovation, and the need to fail forward to combat climate change, means that ideas are actively encouraged in the sector."

However, despite its high salaries the oil and gas industry continues to face significant reputational challenges, especially among younger workers.

Today's survey follows a National Apprenticeship Week poll from British Gas last week, which found that the vast majority of school leavers and entrants to the world of work seek climate positive roles - with almost three quarters of teens and young adults eyeing career paths that would enable them to have a positive impact on the environment.

Additionally, a third of 18 to 24 year-olds have rejected a job offer based on the prospective employers' ESG performance in favour of more environmentally friendly roles - fuelling a growing trend dubbed "climate quitting" by KPMG.