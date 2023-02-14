Eaton and IES target building decarbonisation with digital twin technology

Energy management technology specialist Eaton has partnered with building performance analytics firm IES to jointly explore the use of digital technologies to help slash emissions and energy use in the built environment, BusinessGreen can reveal.

The partnership announced this morning will see the two firms explore various options for making buildings more environmentally sustainable, in part by testing a number of different combinations of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage and renewable generation technologies.

"With IES's expertise in buildings physics, we can show our customers how their buildings will perform before and during their energy transition journey," said Delphine Clement, commercial and industrial buildings segment leader at Eaton. "They will be able to examine the costs and benefits of various options to boost sustainability to help them better understand and de-risk the investments they need to make."

The partners plan to use digital twin technology - virtual models designed to accurately reflect a physical object - as well as machine learning, real-time data and artificial intelligence (AI) to devise high-performance strategies for building decarbonisation, energy efficiency improvements and energy cost reduction, they explained.

Don McLean, founder and CEO of IES, said digital twins would be "essential" to the collaboration with Eaton, particularly with "translating data into essential decision support information".

Various scenarios can be tested against 3D digital representation of a built environment asset that can help developers create a roadmap for its future, he explained.

"For Eaton's customers, we will examine how a building is used, with a focus on both energy efficiency and user comfort, before constructing a digital twin to forecast the potential energy savings and payback periods of various applications of Eaton's 'buildings as a grid' approach," said McLean.

It comes just weeks after Eaton announced it had joined forces with French bank BNP Paribas to develop green finance solutions for businesses and property owners looking to make their homes more energy efficient.