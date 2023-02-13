'Beyond dispute': Air pollution plummets in London after ULEZ expansion

Air pollution and carbon emissions from road traffic have plummeted in London's inner reaches since the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) was introduced four years ago, thanks to a greater share of compliant, cleaner vehicles driving through the city, the latest City Hall data reveals.

The ULEZ was first introduced in central London in 2019 in a bid to improve air quality, before the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, further expanded the zone two years later to encompass all areas of inner London within the North and South Circular roads.

The scheme requires most fossil fuel vehicles to pay a fee to drive within the ULEZ area in order to incentivise the use of cleaner transport such as electric vehicles, public transport or active travel.

The latest data released on Friday shows air pollution emissions have fallen by over a quarter - 26 per cent - within the expanded ULEZ area compared to what they would have been without the it having come into force, which City Hall said demonstrated "clear" evidence of the scheme's benefits.

Previous data had already shown that the ULEZ helped slash harmful nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by over a third shortly after its introduction in central London in 2019, but the latest data shows the decision to expand the zone in October 2021 has further built on these benefits.

During the first 12 months after the ULEZ was expanded in October 2021, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution alone fell 46 per cent within the very central London area, and by 21 per cent in the wider inner London area inside the Zone, according to a report published on Friday by City Hall.

Overall, the report estimates nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions have dropped 23 per cent right across London cumulatively since the ULEZ was first introduced in 2019.

Meanwhile, the number of older, more polluting vehicles in the zone has also continued to reduce significantly, dropping by 60 per cent since the inner London expansion came into operation in 2021, amounting to an average reduction of 74,000 polluting vehicles every day seen driving in the zone.

That means there were nearly 50,000 fewer vehicles seen in the zone on an average day overall, a reduction of almost five per cent compared to the month prior to the ULEZ expansion.

Khan said evidence of the benefits of expanding the ULEZ was now "beyond dispute".

"The evidence from this landmark report is clear - the ULEZ works," he said. "It has already reduced toxic air pollution by almost half in central London and by over a fifth in inner London, transforming the quality of air for four million Londoners.

Despite the improvements to air quality in the centre of the capital, however, pollution levels across Greater London as a whole still exceed guidelines recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to City Hall.

Moreover, around half of the 4,000 estimated premature deaths in London attributed to air pollution each year occur in outer London, in addition to causing or exacerbating a range of illnesses including cancer, lung disease, dementia and asthma.

As such, the Mayor is planning to further expand the ULEZ so that it covers the entirety of Greater London in August 2023, in a move he said could bring cleaner air to another five million residents.

"With the majority of deaths attributable to air pollution in outer London, it's vital that we expand the ULEZ London-wide," said Khan. "As Mayor, I simply won't accept that the five million people in outer London shouldn't be able to benefit from the same life-saving health impacts that ULEZ has already brought to the rest of our city. Everyone has the right to breathe clean air."

Other findings of the air quality report, which was peer reviewed by air pollution expert Dr Gary Fuller at Imperial College London, also show that nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution levels have not returned to pre-pandemic levels in the city.

City Hall said these findings indicate that while traffic levels have risen, the growing numbers of electric and other cleaner vehicles on London's roads are helping to improve air quality.

Meanwhile, fine particle (PM2.5) levels have also continued to decline across London, with a 41 per cent fall in average concentrations in central and inner London since 2017, according to the report.

The ULEZ also appears to have having significant climate benefits, estimated CO2 emissions from vehicles having fallen by around 800,000 tonnes since its introduction in 2019, a saving of three per cent compared to what the carbon projections would have been without the ULEZ, City Hall said.

Fuller said the ULEZ had brought about "measurable and sustained improvements to air pollution from traffic" since its introduction four years ago.

"Many people fear that traffic will simply divert around low emission zones, worsening air pollution for those that live on the boundaries," Fuller explained. "However, data from London's air pollution measurement network has shown that this has not happened. Instead, nitrogen dioxide alongside the North and South Circular roads has shown a strong improvement.

"Many cities in the UK and around the world are looking to follow London's lead. I hope that the evidence here will improve the design of similar schemes more widely."