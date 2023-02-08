ExCeL London pledges to make menus at least 50 per cent plant-based

Event venue ExCeL London has renewed its partnership with catering provider Levy UK + Ireland in a move designed to boost its sustainable food offering and accelerate its pursuit of net zero emissions.

The companies yesterday announced the new partnership will see them develop a range of new menus which are at least 50 per cent plant-based.

The new deal will also see Levy UK+I introduce consumer facing carbon labelling, source 100 per cent recyclable or reusable packing, and reduce food waste to under 25 per cent by 2024. In addition, a new technological advanced store is set to be introduced to improve the visitor experience and speed up service times.

The new deal builds on the long-running partnership between the firms, which has seen Levy UK+I operate as ExCeL's catering partner since the event venue first opened in 2000. As such, the firms have already implemented a range of sustainable food and beverage initiatives including reducing the number of plastic drinks bottles and sourcing only seasonal food for menus.

However, the partners said the new contract would place "a far greater emphasis on sustainability, technology and innovation" as part of their joint roadmap to achieving net zero emissions, which Levy UK + I said it is planning to target early in 2027.

"We have seen a notable shift in consumer trends of late, with visitors now expecting a diverse range of exciting, tasty, high-quality, contemporary, and sustainably sourced food and beverage offerings," said ExCeL's chief commercial officer Simon Mills. "Thanks to our long-standing partnership with Levy UK + Ireland, that's exactly what they get when visiting ExCeL."

Jon Davies, Levy UK + Ireland's managing director welcomed the new partnership. "In ExCeL we have found a strong partner who shares our ambitious sustainability goals and targets," he added. "We are looking forward to pushing the boundaries and showcasing what can be done through a united approach to net zero aspirations and technological advancements."

Levy UK + I's parent company, Compass Group UK & I, recently announced that over the past 18 months it has achieved a 36 per cent absolute reduction in emissions from animal proteins, equating to an estimated reduction of 83,388 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.