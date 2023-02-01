Rare breakthrough: UK scientists serve up 'world first' cultivated meat steak

A UK-based bio-tech start up specialising in cell-based tissue engineering has cooked up what it claims is the first-ever steak fillet to be made of 100 per cent cultivated meat.

Made from pork cells, the cut measured nine centimetres in width, four centimetres in length and one centimetre in height - the same dimensions as a small fillet of traditional pork, according to its creators.

The breakthrough was achieved by a team of scientists at 3D Bio-Tissues (3DBT), a tissue engineering firm spun-out from Newcastle University that boasts patent-protected IP and is already producing human corneas to help restore people's vision.

Created to replicate pork's flavour and texture, 3DBT's said its 'secret ingredient' is provided by a patented serum and animal-free cell booster, dubbed City-mixTM, which is designed to remove the need for plant-based scaffolds or blends that are widely used to beef up other cultivated meat products.

Hundreds of projects around the world are racing to bring cultivated meat products to market, but 3DBT claimed the absence of these fillers means its breakthrough represents the world's first 100 per cent cultivated pork steak to be produced and tasted.

The process saw scientists extract cells from a pig and place them in a cell-culture environment allowing them to grow and divide. The cells were then cultivated using the company's structured meat technology and cell boosters to turn the cells into structured meat.

Professor of tissue engineering at Newcastle University and 3DBT'S Chief executive officer, Dr. Che Connon, and the firm's chief science officer, Dr. Ricardo Gouveia, then tested the fillet in both its raw and cooked states. The pair also tasted the product to test its similarity to conventional meat.

According to its creators, the raw fillet was very similar in appearance to conventional meat with fibres clearly visible. On cutting the steak, it also displayed a similar texture, including resistance to breaking and compression. The steak was said to mirror consistency and elasticity of a conventional steak and, as with traditional fresh meat, had no obvious aroma while raw.

On pan-frying, the fillet displayed shrinkage that would be expected from traditional meat, seared easily and delivered typical charring, crisping, and aromas, the company said.

Che Connon said the firm's "cruelty-free fillet" exceeded expectations and predicted that its serum-free media supplement has the potential to cut the cost of cultivated meat to the point of making it economically viable in the near future.

"We look forward to taking the findings through to the next stage of development, focused on producing a chef-ready product for public consumption," he said.

3DBT is now planning to press ahead in producing a showcase, full-scale, fillet of cultivated pork which will be presented, cooked, and eaten at a public event in the coming months.

The company is also looking to work with manufacturers and supermarkets to sell cultivated meat and separately work with fashion companies to produce cultivated leather using the same tissue-templating process but with skin cells.

News of 3DBT's successful test comes just months after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a meat product grown from animal cells for human consumption for the first time, marking a major milestone for the development of commercial lab-grown meat products.

Advocates of cultivated meats maintain that they could have a transformative impact on global efforts to decarbonise the economy and protect nature by providing an alternative source of protein that tastes like meat but has a fraction of the environmental impact.