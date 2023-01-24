Poll: Majority of global institutional investors consider ESG in decision making

The overwhelming majority of global institutional investors actively consider environmental, social or governance (ESG) factors when it comes to real assets investment, a new study from Aviva Investors has found.

In the firm's annual real assets study, Aviva Investors surveyed 500 institutional investors around the world - a group representing over $3.5trn in assets - of which nine in 10 said they actively consider ESG factors in their investing.

Over two-thirds - 67 per cent - of those surveyed also said they felt they had a responsibility to invest sustainably, with 79 per cent stating their preference for an investment portfolio that prioritises financial returns whilst integrating ESG factors.

The preference for a returns-based investing approach was more prevalent in North America (90 per cent of respondents) than in Europe (82 per cent) and Asia 71 (per cent), the survey found.

Investments supporting the energy transition are expected to secure the best financial returns, according to 56 per cent of respondents.

But it was not just ESG attributes that mainly drew investors to real assets, although once there it was an important factor for them. Overall, 64 per cent of those surveyed said they planned to increase their allocation to real assets in the next two years, with almost half (46 per cent) planning to add up to 10 per cent more exposure.

That allocation was primarily for diversification purposes, with 57 per cent claiming that was the main reason, while inflation protection was another key attraction, as 53 per cent said that was why they had invested.

Indeed, when it came to ESG, half of the survey participants said they had net zero commitments in place, but only 28 per cent chose this asset class to capture its positive ESG impacts, according to Aviva Investors. Even so, that still marks an upward tick from 17 percent recorded just three years ago.

"Gone are the days when allocations to each asset class within real assets would be looked at in isolation," said Daniel McHugh, chief investment officer of real assets at Aviva Investors. "Instead, investors are often looking for a multi-asset and outcome-led approach, which can align with corporate values."

Regarding the drivers for real asset fund flows, the CIO recognised the role inflation protection had played, but said the evidence that the ability to assess the positive impact of these investments beyond returns was also clear.

"Whilst concerns about high valuations feature prominently in this year's responses, just 22 per cent of institutional investors see climate-related obsolescence as the most material risk," he said. "Currently, capital pricing models do not adequately capture new factors such as this in their numbers, which carry material risk for investors. That has to change. As the market looks at assets through a net zero lens, even prime assets could become vulnerable. Investors must be alive to how quickly - and to what extent - obsolescence could accelerate and the potential impact it could have on portfolios."

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.