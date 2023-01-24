'Major failings': Just seven per cent of global bank's energy finance directed to renewables

Banks under fire for failing to divest from fossil fuel assets in support of their net zero goals have repeatedly argued that while they are reluctant to offload polluting assets with immediate effect they are ramping up investment in renewables so as to enable a managed transition of their portfolios.

But today a major new study has questioned the extent to which leading global banks are financing clean energy projects, after revealing only seven per cent of their energy financing went to renewables over the past six years.

Data produced for Sierra Club, Fair Finance International, BankTrack, and Rainforest Action Network, accused leading banks of "major failings" in their net zero strategies that have resulted in "shockingly low" financial support through both loans and bond underwriting for clean energy.

The campaigners highlighted how the vast majority of banks are far short of the goals they signed up to in 2021 when joining the industry-led Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which calls for members to ensure low-carbon energy investments account for at least 80 per cent of all energy investments when compared to fossil fuels by 2030.

"No bank looks set to reach this very minimum requirement", the campaigners warned, adding that low levels of renewables investment from the banking sector were evident across all markets and regions.

"Many banks claim that they continue to provide financing for fossil fuel clients in order to help those clients in their climate transition," said Adele Shraiman from Sierra Club's Fossil-Free Finance campaign. "This data calls into question that claim, and gives proof that banks must get serious about financing the clean energy transition.

"In order to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement, we know that investments in renewable energy must dramatically increase this decade. Banks must take bigger strides to scale up their financing for renewable energy and phase out their financing for fossil fuels - and fast."

According to the data, Citi and JP Morgan each invested the most in energy companies between 2016 and 2022 with $181bn, however only two per cent of the total was invested in renewables.

Similarly, only two per cent of Barclays' financing of the energy companies examined went to renewables, the data showed. Royal Bank of Canada was found to have invested just one per cent in renewables, with Mizuho investing four per cent, HSBC five per cent, and BNP Paribas seven per cent.

The banking industry maintains that investments in renewables projects are now growing fast. But the data showed that bank loans and bond underwriting for renewables went from seven per cent of total energy activity in 2016 to just 10 per cent in 2021. The total amounts of clean energy financing in these years remained "abysmally low", the report argued, with $23.2bn invested in 2016 and $34.5bn invested in 2021.

Overall the data found that 60 global banks provided $2.5tr in loans and bond underwriting to the companies engaged in energy activities between January 2016 and July 2022. Of that, $2.3tr was found to be related to the production of fossil fuel energy and just $178bn was related to clean energy activities such as wind and solar projects.

The report also found that members of GFANZ were found to have provided less financing for renewable energy, on average, than their counterparts which are not in the alliance.

"Given that GFANZ co-chair Mark Carney has publicly recognised the need to rapidly increase the ratio of green financing to at least 4 times that of fossil fuel financing, it is alarming that GFANZ members have in fact financed less green energy than those outside the alliance," said Maaike Beenes, campaign lead at BankTrack. "To stop the climate crisis from further unfolding, banks must stop dragging their feet and start shifting their financing away from fossil fuels towards green energy."

Rémi Hermant, policy analyst at Reclaim Finance, said: "Scaling up financing to clean energy and phasing out support for fossil fuels are the two sides of the climate equation. Yet, numbers once again don't lie and banks are dramatically failing on both.

"With all doubts allowed on the sincerity of their net-zero pledges, it's high time for banks to stop supporting fossil fuel expansion and commit to massive 2025 and 2030 clean financing targets."

GFANZ has consistently argued that its members are working on increasingly ambitious net zero strategies that will come to fruition over the coming years. It has also maintained that the reporting requirements it places on members and the sharing of best practices it enables will help drive increased investment in clean energy and the gradual decarbonisation of investment portfolios.