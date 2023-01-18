UK renewables overtake gas to become UK's top electricity generator this winter

clock • 3 min read
New ECIU analysis shows how record generation from renewables meant UK was able to avoid 78 LNG tankers worth of gas imports

Renewables has overtaken gas to become the biggest single source of power on the UK grid so far this winter, with power generated by wind, hydro and solar reaching a record 34TWh from 1 October 2022 to...

More on Energy

Artist impression of the proposed coal mine | Credit: West Cumbria Mining
Energy

Cumbria coal mine could derail UK methane pledges, study warns

Green Alliance estimates proposed coking coal mine in Cumbria could emit as much methane each year as 120,000 cows

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 January 2023 • 4 min read
British Gas to offer 'lowest price' heat pump guarantee
Energy

British Gas to offer 'lowest price' heat pump guarantee

Energy giant said it will price match any installers that offer lower priced heat pumps

Amber Rolt
clock 17 January 2023 • 4 min read
National Grid boosts back up power with hydrogen generator trial
Energy

National Grid boosts back up power with hydrogen generator trial

Company said trial successfully demonstrated how hydrogen generators could be used to replace diesel across 250 of its sites

Amber Rolt
clock 16 January 2023 • 2 min read