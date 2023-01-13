ResponsibleSteel and banks ink deal to harmonise steel climate standards

The ResponsibleSteel coalition has inked a new partnership with the Sustainable Steel Principles Association (SSPA), in a move which the two organisations said could pave the way for the faster decarbonisation of the steel industry.

SSPA provides a framework for banks to be able to assess the decarbonisation of the steel companies within their portfolios, as well as the 'climate alignment' of their steel lending portfolios. The group brings together the six top lenders to the global steel sector.

The ResponsibleSteel group, meanwhile, has developed an international standard for steel sites to be certified against. It brings together steel producers, steel customers, and NGOs who have backed the standard and its guidelines on how to reduce the environmental impact of the sector.

ResponsibleSteel CEO Annie Heaton welcomed the new deal as a milestone in the decarbonisation of the emissions intensive industry. "The MoU between the SSPA and ResponsibleSteel signifies a continued determination by banks, the steel industry and wider stakeholders to achieve real progress towards net zero by 2050, and all the complexities which that entails," she said.

Heaton said progress would depend on a revolution in steel decarbonisation project financing. "[Climate] solutions need to be based on technological breakthroughs, innovation and creative problem solving," she said. "They also need to be global. None of this will be possible without a radical step change in how we finance these breakthroughs so industries like steel can decarbonise rapidly and be a force for good."

Decarbonising steel is critical to global climate goals, with the energy-intensive setor estimated to be responsible for roughly seven per cent of global carbon emissions. Steel is also a building block of many of the technologies required for a zero carbon economy, from clean energy and low carbon homes to electric cars and electricity transmission infrastructure. Demand for the material is expected to increase over the coming decades as the population grows and the net zero transition gathers place.

Long perceived as a major challenge for global efforts to reach climate goals, a raft of reports in recent years have argued a significant reduction in steel emissions is possible by 2035, largely through the phasing out of the blast furnace basic oxygen furnace process of primary steelmaking, in which iron ore is smelted from heat generated from burning coal, with the fossil fuel also acting as a reducing agent to turn the ore into metal. A growing number of steel firms are investing in alternative approaches that promise to slash emissions, such as electric arc steel furnaces and emerging hydrogen-based technologies.

Erik van Doezum, global steel lead at ING and chair of the SSP, said the decarbonisation of the sector globally would require "significant investments to be made".

"Banks therefore will have to identify high quality decarbonisation business plans, allowing them to guide their assets into investments compatible with a 1.5C future," he added. "Building consistent and transparent data via reporting requirements for the steel sector will be paramount to facilitating financing for the decarbonisation of the sector."

Van Doezum added that the MoU would also help all parties involved in the steelmaking industry - including steelmakers, lenders and other stakeholders - use and better understand common measures of progress towards decarbonisation.

ResponsibleSteel has also announced it will launch a Finance Working Group (FWG) bringing together key voices from the steel industry, global finance, investment, and civil society. The group's goal will be to facilitate dialogue including benchmarking carbon requirements within the ResponsibleSteel Standard and certification programme, in order to facilitate capital flows to meet decarbonisation requirements, it said.

The working group will host an initial round of discussions this month and is expected to publish recommendations by the end of the year, according to the update.

News of the tie-up comes on the same day that Liberty Steel, the UK's third largest steelmaker, announced a major restructuring that could impact up to 440 jobs across the business.

It said that production of some of its products had become unviale in the short term due to high energy costs and competition from countries where environmental standards are less stringent.

The restructure will see the firm cut production of primary steel at its Rotherham facility and instead focus its efforts on high value alloy steel production. It also plans to turn its Newport manufacturing plant into a distribution centre, and make its Tredegar and West Bromwich facilities idle.

However, the company said it remained committed to transforming its Rotherham site into a two million tonne a year green steel facility in the long-term, and pledged to restart primary steel production and revive mothballed plants when market and operating conditions allow.

"We remain committed to our longer-term growth plans in the UK including our plan to grow Rotherham into a 2 million tonne green steel hub," said Jeffrey Kabel, chief transformation officr for Liberty Steel Group. "While our action is expected to regrettably impact the roles of some of our workforce we will provide a level of guaranteed salary and out placement opportunities through our unique Workforce Solutions programme as an alternative to redundancy."

He added that Liberty Steel's owner, Sanjeev Gupta, had supported the business through "a very difficult period" and remained committed to both the UK workforce and "ensuring our lower carbon operations help deliver a sustainable, decarbonised UK steel industry".