Watershed moment? Government confirms plan for mandatory sustainable drainage systems

The government has today confirmed plans to ensure new developments in England have to adopt new sustainable drainage systems (SUDS) designed to reduce the risk of flooding and water pollution by curbing the use of impermeable services and better replicating natural drainage patterns.

The plans are confirmed in a new review of drainage regulations published today by Defra, which details how Ministers now intend to develop new rules that will come into effect from 2024.

Defra said the reforms would help reduce the risk of surface water flooding and pollution, while also helping to alleviate pressures on our traditional drainage and sewerage systems.

New developments can inadvertently add to surface and sewer flood risk by covering permeable surfaces like grassland and soil that would otherwise assist in dealing with heavy rainfall. But the new SUDs plan aims to ensure sustainable drainage systems are designed to reduce the impact of rainfall on new developments by using features such as soakaways, grassed areas, permeable surfaces, and wetlands.

The hope is that new approach will also reduce the overall amount of water that ends up in the sewers and storm overflow discharges, contributing to the government's efforts to curb the number of sewage overflows, which have been the subject of public protests in recent months.

A consultation to collect views on the new proposals will launch later this year as the government seeks to finalise the new rules ahead of their implementation throughout 2024.

While exemptions for some smaller developments are expected, thresholds will be determined during consultation, Defra said.

"Our traditional drainage systems are under increasing pressure from the effects of climate change, urbanisation and a growing population," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow.

"The benefits of SUDs are many - from mitigating flood risk by catching and storing surplus water and reducing storm overflow discharges, to enhancing local nature in the heart of our developments and helping with harvesting valuable rainwater.

"Taking a more consistent and effective approach to sustainable drainage systems will improve the resilience of our drainage and sewer infrastructure, while reaping these broader benefits."

Regulations and processes for the creation of SUDs will be devised through the implementation of Schedule 3 to the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, which sets out a framework for the rollout of drainage systems, a sustainable drainage system approving body, and national standards on design, construction, operation, and maintenance.

It also makes the right to connect surface water runoff to public sewers conditional upon a drainage system being approved before any construction work can start.

The government said sustainable drainage systems had recently been successfully installed at the 35-home Lamb Drove development in Cambridge, where permeable paving and retention ponds have simultaneously cut water pollution and boosted local wildlife.

The moves comes as the government continues to face fierce criticism from campaign groups over increasing levels of sewage overflows and water pollution, with activists accusing Ministers of failing to do enough to crack down on housing developers and water companies that have been widely blamed for increasing levels of pollution.

Reacting to the announcement, Philip Dunne MP, chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee said: "Our drains and sewers are spilling under significant pressure, exacerbated by new housing developments having the automatic right to connect to the sewerage system. It is absolutely right that the Government leaves no stone unturned to address the major and complex challenge of easing pressure on the system.

"Its intent for new developments to include sustainable drainage systems is absolutely the right direction, and was a key recommendation in our report that considered water quality. Developers must not simply have the right to connect to an overloaded sewerage system and not contribute to improvements."