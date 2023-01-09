Study: Climate change already having adverse effect on labour markets globally 

Grantham Research Institute report details how heat stress is undermining labour productivity in key markets around the world

The detrimental effect of global warming on worker productivity is already having a tangible impact on global labour markets and economic growth, according to a major new report from the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute.

The study details how increasing incidences of heat stress are leading to worsening working conditions, increasing the risk of short and long-term health complications for workers, and undermining productivity in many markets around the world. 

The report, titled The labour force in a changing climate: research and policy needs, explores how heat waves are leading to a reduction in the number of working hours in many countries, which is in turn resulting in reduced labour productivity.

Authors of the report, Elizabeth Robinson and Shouro Dasgupta, estimate that there has been a loss of around 158.4 hours per worker between 2016 and 2019 as a result of warming.

The report warns that industries that require outdoor and physical labour, such as agriculture and manufacturing, are particularly exposed to escalating climate impacts, and details how emerging economies in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and South East Asia are particularly exposed to escalating heat-related risks. 

However, with much of Europe and the US also experiencing record heatwaves in recent years, the report warns that labour productivity is being undermined by worsening climate impacts at a global level. 

The study also suggests that worsening labour conditions as a result of climate change are "likely to exacerbate inequalities", hitting more vulnerable working groups such as women and low-income workers the hardest. 

The report is based on research conducted by the institute on the correlations between temperature, labour loss, workers' health, labour output, and economic growth across Europe, which was published late last year in The Lancet, as well as a review of wider studies on the impacts of heat stress. 

Robinson and Dasgupta hope business owners and policymakers will use their research to inform decisions on climate adaptation and resilience strategies. 

"A better understanding of the complex links between heat stress, labour supply, and worker health, can contribute to better design and implementation of policies and regulations that protect workers' health and safety, and enhance company profits and economic growth." Dasgupta said. 

The study also calls for more in-depth and localised research that could enable "sector-specific plans for worker protection from extreme heat events". 

"Changes to labour rights are usually written in blood," Dasgupta said. "This is an opportunity [for companies and governments] to be proactive in changing worker protection rights, before the conditions reach a crisis point." 

The report recommends that early warning systems, maximum safe temperature thresholds, shift working, and cooling solutions, should all be explored as a means of helping businesses and workers to adapt to worsening heat-related risks.

