UK's grid battery sector set to for 550MW boost

The UK's battery storage sector made promising progress this week with projects comprising 550MW reaching fresh planning milestones.

Exagen has announced that it has submitted plans for a 500MW grid-scale battery site on land to the northeast of Earl Shilton in Leicestershire to Blaby District Council, while construction has also started at TagEnergy and Harmony Energy's 49MW energy storage system near Abernethy in Scotland following £12.5m of investment from Santander UK.

Exagen's proposed site, Normanton Energy Reserve, will be capable of powering 235,000 homes for two hours. Exagen said this is enough to meet demand from 80 per cent of the homes in Leicestershire, where the battery will be situated.

The £350m project, which according to Exagen is around 10 times larger than the majority of battery projects currently providing storage for the gird, will connect directly to the transmission network and play a "vital" role in managing natural fluctuations in intermittent renewable energy.

The renewable energy developer said that "sites like this are essential in helping the UK transition to net zero and securing our home-grown energy supply, easing our reliance on foreign fossil fuels and addressing fuel poverty".

In addition, the developer said it plans to use around 45 per cent of the 19-acre site to promote biodiversity. It intends to extend Normanton Millennium Wood with construction of a new permissive path which will be open to the public and is working on plans for new meadows with an overall goal for the project to deliver a more than 44 per cent net gain for biodiversity habitat, compared with existing baselines.

Exagen said its project is set to be energised and connected to the grid in 2028, but noted that much of the construction will be completed in the years before with earthworks and landscaping being implemented in advance to allow time for the planting to establish and begin to mature before the main development is constructed.

The developer added that it is looking to partner with local businesses on the project, and has invited local contractors to get involved.

"We're committed to transforming energy for good, bringing batteries onto the grid to ensure we can store energy and keep the lights on when the sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow," said Mark Rowcroft, development director at Exagen.

"That's why we're excited to work with local communities and businesses to ensure the project is not only bringing clean, home-grown energy onto our grid, but that the site is also benefitting the local area. "

Meanwhile, in Scotland construction work has begun on TagEnergy's 49MW energy storage facility, the company announced this week.

The Jamesfield development is a joint venture with Harmony Energy, following TagEnergy's acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in the project in November 2021.

Jamesfield will use a system of Tesla Megapack lithium-ion batteries, together with Tesla's Autobidder AI software for real-time trading and control. It is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year, with renewable energy company RES acting as asset manager.

The European market also got a further energy storage boost this week, with RWE announcing that the installation of Germany's first "megabattery" is complete.

The new battery system at RWE's power plant sites in Lingen and Werne has a total capacity of 117MW and according to RWE is capable of delivering power for around an hour.