UK renewables and nuclear expected to save winter billpayers £5.7bn

Low carbon power has met more than half Britain's electricity needs over the past two months, helping save billpayers an estimated £5.7bn over the period by displacing further fossil gas imports.

That is the conclusion of a new analysis from the UK's renewable energy and nuclear trade associations, which again underscores how the transition to clean energy is curbing energy bills, as well as driving down emissions and enhancing energy security.

The research from RenewableUK and the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) shows how between the end of October and Sunday 18 December, renewable energy sources including wind and solar provided 40 per cent of Britain's electricity, while nuclear power plants accounted for 14 per cent of demand.

Wind power alone, from both offshore and onshore turbines, has generated more than half of Britain's low carbon power output over the period, they said, while nuclear has provided 27 per cent.

The trade bodies pointed out that Britain's high output from domestic low carbon power sources has helped cushion the country from the impact of high global fossil fuel prices, which have soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggering a push across Europe to reduce reliance on expensive and risky sources of gas.

Overall, RenewableUK estimated Britain's low carbon power output in recent weeks has helped reduce the need for expensive fossil gas imports by more than 3.5 million cubic metres, which it claims would have cost billpayers £5.7bn.

"Every unit of electricity which we generate from cost-effective low carbon sources means one less generated by expensive gas imports which have sent consumer bills through the roof," said RenewableUK's CEO Dan McGrail. "Renewables are cutting people's bills, helping hard-pressed families when they need it most."

It comes amid heightened concerns about Britain's energy security this winter with experts warning a combination of gas supply disruption, cold weather, and sustained periods of low renewables output could result in energy shortages. Last week's cold snap and low wind energy output briefly led to record high wholesale power prices, further fuelling accusations the UK's energy security was under pressure.

But while some media figures have sought to blame the small risk of blackouts or energy rationing on Britain's growing reliance on intermittent renewable energy resources such as wind and solar, McGrail pointed out that clean energy sources are in fact helping to boost energy security as well as decarbonise the economy.

"Every time you see a spinning turbine this winter, it's reducing the risk of blackouts as well as reducing the cost of electricity," he said. "The £175bn-plus of private investment which is planned for wind and other renewables over the course of this decade is the only certain way of avoiding fossil fuel crises like this in the future."

The report comes on the same day as a similar analysis of Britain's energy sources this winter from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) which further underscores the benefits of low carbon and renewable electricity generation for boosting energy security and curbing exposure to expensive fossil fuels.

The think tank estimates that between the start of October and Christmas Day 2022, the amount of electricity generated by wind, hydro, and solar is likely to reach 25TWh, displacing the equivalent of around a fifth - 17 per cent - of annual UK gas demand, and 12 per cent of UK net gas imports.

Generating the same amount of electricity from gas-fired power stations, on the other hand, would have required some 50TWh more gas - the equivalent needed to heat around 5.5 million homes this winter - which would have further added to the UK's energy costs, according to ECIU.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at ECIU, explained that more renewable power generation in the UK means less gas needs to be sourced and paid for, which also allows the country to keep its gas storage topped up.

"Every swoop of a wind turbine blade means less expensive gas needed to be burnt in a power station, bringing down the price we all pay for our electricity," she said. "More gas is used when wind speeds are lower, but overall we're using less gas thanks to renewables. Plus, large scale batteries are increasingly playing this back-up role, further cutting the UK's gas dependency."

Previous analysis by ECIU has demonstrated how renewables are helping to limit wholesale electricity costs, the price of which is set by the most expensive source of energy, which is fossil gas. The UK's flagship clean power subsidy auction scheme - Contracts for Difference - paid back around £700m to billpayers between the end of last year and this autumn, and is expected to pay back a further £1.4bn by the end of the first quarter next year, the think tank has previously estimated.

The phenomenon has been repeated across much of Europe where a combination of clean power sources and energy saving measures have allowed countries to fill up their gas storage capacity ahead of the winter, despite Russia's attempts to weaponise gas exports to the continent. The EU is expected to start 2023 with its gas storage more than 80 per cent full, while recent analysis has shown how Europe's largest markets have cut energy demand by between 10 and 40 per cent in recent months.