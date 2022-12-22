Green reasons to be cheerful about 2023     

clock • 4 min read

Green Alliance's Shaun Spiers offers his overview of the year just passed, and cause to be optimistic about climate and environmental policy and action next year

This has been a year of three UK Prime Ministers, the first since 1852 (I gift you that pub quiz question). We have also had three Business Secretaries, three Environment Secretaries and four Chancellors....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

NatWest Group becomes first UK bank to secure Science Based Target approval

21 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

Government confirms renewables windfall tax plan, delays business support decision

21 December 2022 • 5 min read
03

RWE and Harbour Energy team up to explore gas CCS plans

21 December 2022 • 3 min read
04

COP15 in Montreal: What does the landmark biodiversity conference mean for business?

21 December 2022 • 19 min read
05

Shopify orders up latest carbon removal deals

21 December 2022 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Credit: US Mission Photo by Eric Bridiers
Politics

'No-nonsense summit': UN chief announces Climate Ambition Summit for 2023

António Guterres urges businesses and governments to deliver fresh, ambitious climate plans at September 2023 summit

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 December 2022 • 3 min read
Keir Starmer arrives at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton | Credit: Keir Starmer, Twitter
Politics

Labour Climate and Environment Forum launches with new poll showing Opposition green plans are winning over voters

New polling reveals how voters are more likely to support Labour when they see its leaders talking about climate change

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 December 2022 • 5 min read
Senator Whitehouse: Prove your 'corporate political footprint'
Politics

Senator Whitehouse: Prove your 'corporate political footprint'

Businesses should show a 'certificate of good behaviour' in order to participate in climate leadership events, he said

Elsa Wenzel, GreenBiz.com
clock 09 December 2022 • 5 min read