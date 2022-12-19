'Get Around for £2': Government launches bus fare cap campaign

The government has today confirmed that over 130 bus operators across England have signed up to its £60m initiative to cap ticket prices at £2 this winter.

The scheme is designed to help commuters cope with soaring inflation, while also easing congestion and pollution that has resulted from the relatively slow rate at which passengers have returned to public transport post-pandemic.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the scheme, which is scheduled to run from January to March next year, could take an estimated two million car journeys off the roads.

The saving on offer for passengers is significant given the average single bus ticket in England costs £2.80 and fares can top £5 on some rural routes.

The £2 cap will now be introduced by operators across England outside of London, including industry giants Stagecoach and National Express.

"Brits love buses - they're the most popular form of public transport in England, making up half of all journeys," said Buses Minister Richard Holden. "So we're investing £60m to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and help get people back on the bus.

"The scheme will also take two million car journeys off the road and it's fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up. So, if you're in Carlisle or Weston-Super-Mare, Birmingham or Doncaster, make sure you hop on the bus and 'Get Around for £2' between 1 January and 31 March."

The government said the initiative builds on the allocation of more than £2bn to support bus services in England through the pandemic and a commitment to fund improved services, new bus priority measures, and new electric or hydrogen buses as part of the Department for Transport's Bus Back Better Strategy.

Tom Stables, CEO of National Express UK, welcomed the new offer. "More people using buses is good for the economy, environment and wider society," he said. "We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus so are proud to join this scheme. And even better, we're also freezing child fares at £1. Bus travel is simple, cheap and easy and there's never been a better time to get onboard."

The campaign was welcomed by green groups, but they also argued the government should be doing more to promote the use of public transport in response to soaring energy costs and fuel security concerns. Critics noted that the scheme is considerably smaller than a similar programme introduced in Germany, which this year provided the public with a heavily subsidised month pass for use on all public transport for just €9.

Norman Baker, from the Campaign for Better Transport, said the new UK initiative was "such a win-win that it shouldn't be restricted to three months, but should be extended indefinitely, for the sake of our pockets, our economy and our environment".