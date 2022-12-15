'Vision, clarity and detail': 50 food firms demand greener ambition in farming subsidy revamp

More than 50 businesses and organisations from across the UK's farming, food, and retail sectors have today urged the government to accelerate and strengthen the delivery of its embattled, post-Brexit green farming subsidy programme so as to build a "productive, regenerative, and resilient food system into the future".

The joint statement calls on the government to urgently provide more "vision, clarity, and detail" over the rollout of its Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes, which were envisaged as post-Brexit replacements for the EU's Common Agriculture Policy but have been beset by political wrangling and repeated ministerial changes within government.

The schemes, which have long been in development at Defra, are now being gradually introduced with farmers and land managers provided with payments based on the 'public goods' they deliver, such as improved soil health, tree planting, and natural flood prevention measures.

But there has been deepening concern in recent months that the ELM schemes are at risk of being delayed, ditched, or their environmental incentives watered down. Earlier this month, the new Environment Secretary, Therese Coffey, confirmed the plans would proceed in the New Year, but she failed to fully assuage concerns amongst green groups the schemes could be watered down.

Today's statement, which is backed by scores of food, farming, and supermarket firms, urges the government to "move forward without delay" and provide a "strong and secure policy signal" that allows farmers to build a more environmentally-friendly and sustainable food and farming system across England.

"We are calling for the ambition and delivery of all parts of ELMs to be raised to support farmers to work with nature, reduce their input costs, and adapt to a changing climate, all while providing healthy, affordable, high welfare and sustainable food," the statement argues. "Now is the time for bold, decisive action, if we are to create a productive, regenerative, and resilient food system into the future."

The statement was coordinated by WWF, which described the intervention and its breadth of support from across the financial, food, and farming sectors as well as from environmental groups as "unprecedented".

Supermarkets Aldi, Co-Op, M&S, Waitrose, Tesco, and Sainsburys are among those to have signed the statement, alongside a host of agricultural and food firms including Arla Foods, Sodexo, and Yeo Valley. In addition, financial firms including NatWest, HSBC, and Triodos have backed the statement, as well as environmental groups and think tanks such as Greenpeace, the RSPCA, and Green Alliance.

"The UK's legal net zero and biodiversity commitments depend on the way that our land is used to produce food," it adds. "Enhancing the ELM schemes is the single largest act of leadership and support that government can provide to this shared endeavour at this crucial time - now is the time to move forward without delay."

As much as 70 per cent of England's land is currently used for agriculture, yet at the same time the UK is among the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with more than seven native species facing extinction and more than 40 per cent in decline.

WWF therefore argues more sustainable, nature-friendly land-use, farming, and food production is critical to halting and reversing biodiversity loss, preserving natural resources, providing ecosystem services and strengthening climate resilience, as well as reducing emissions and capturing carbon in support of the UK's net zero targets.

Kate Norgrove, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF UK, urged the government to take more rapid and ambitious steps to strengthen and implement its ELM schemes, warning that at present "the only action we're seeing on ELMs is ongoing delays and tinkering with names".

"Defra need to move on from the upheaval and delays of recent months and deliver on their promise to farmers with the clarity, ambition and certainty they need," she said.

Late last month, Natural England chair Tony Juniper made a speech that issued a thinly-veiled warning to the government against backtracking on its green farming subsidy reforms, as he argued that rolling back nature-protection efforts would pose an "existential threat" to UK food security.

That followed concerns about the government's food policy raised by former Environment Secretary George Eustice - who was a key architect of the ELM proposals before he was sacked when Liz Truss became PM - when he recently spoke out in Parliament about the negative impact of new trade deals with Australia and New Zealand on the environment, food, and farmers.

However, a spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) insisted it would be pressing ahead with the ELM schemes as planned and stressed that "food production and the environment must go hand in hand".

Thousands of farmers have already signed up to its new subsidy schemes, including the Sustainable Farming Incentive, with 22 large scale nature recovery projects having now begun, with 32,000 Countryside Stewardship agreements expected to have gone live by the start of 2023, Defra said.

"We have already opened two of our three new Environmental Land Management schemes and are pressing ahead by fine-tuning and expanding them to make sure they help to deliver our ambitious outcomes on the environment and support a thriving food and farming sector," it said in a statement.