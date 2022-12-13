Innovate UK preps £16m of low emission food funding

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Innovate UK preps £16m of low emission food funding

Agency teams up with Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council to launch new funding competition.

Innovate UK has this week announced it has teamed up with the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) to launch a new £16m competition to drive forward the development of novel, resource efficient, low-emission food production systems.

The government-backed innovation agency said the new competition would support the development of novel food production systems that create new sources of resource efficient, low-emission foods, with a particular focus on low impact proteins that can deliver healthy and sustainable diets.

The competition will open for entries on January 18 next year, with Innovate UK and BBSRC welcoming entries that focus on at least one of six priority areas: novel plant-based products or production systems, acellular food production, cellular food production, novel aquaculture systems, new food production systems, and total controlled environment agriculture systems

Dr Tom Jenkins, deputy challenge director for the Transforming Food Production Programme at Innovate UK, said the funding would "enable UK companies to partner with our world-leading science-base to develop innovative, low emission food production systems that meet rising consumer demand for products like alternative proteins".

"Producing food in new environments can help take pressure away from traditional land-based systems while also supporting our transition towards net zero," he added.

Dr Lee Beniston, associate director for industry partnerships and collaboration at BBSRC, said the competition would help maintain the UK's competitiveness in a sector that is evolving rapidly, as companies around the world rush to develop new alternative proteins and agricultural systems that promise to slash the food and farming industry's environmental impacts.

"This joint BBSRC and Innovate UK investment will support incredibly important capacity building, research, innovation and business-led commercialisation to help develop alternative, more sustainable protein sources," he said. "This will help to ensure the UK continues to be at the forefront of what is an innovative and rapidly evolving sector in the UK and globally."

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

A List: Number of top corporates reporting on climate performance jumps 34 per cent

Climate Fund for Nature: Kering and L'Occitane launch €300m nature investment fund

Most read
01

'We are creating a Green Britain': Number of green jobs in the UK almost trebles

12 December 2022 • 4 min read
02

UK coal mine approval: Is this the worst ever climate policy decision?

08 December 2022 • 9 min read
03

COP15: Nature Action 100 initiative launches in bid to ramp up nature-positive investor engagment

11 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Climate Fund for Nature: Kering and L'Occitane launch €300m nature investment fund

12 December 2022 • 3 min read
05

Restoration Barometer reveals $26bn investment in nature recovery

12 December 2022 • 3 min read

More on R&D

Credit: Trees for Cities
R&D

From waste-powered tractors to the Queen's trees: Government announces fresh green funding awards

Government rounds off week of green announcements with funding awards for clean transport R&D and tree-planting programmes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2022 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
R&D

Government powers up energy storage R&D with £32m in funding awards

Long Duration Energy Storage competition delivers funding boost for five of cutting-edge projects

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 November 2022 • 2 min read
Growing appetite: Retailers and food firms rush to join plant-based meat boom
R&D

Growing appetite: Retailers and food firms rush to join plant-based meat boom

New report reveals how retailers are committed to increasing their volume of sales of meat and dairy alternatives

Amber Rolt
clock 26 October 2022 • 4 min read