Innovate UK preps £16m of low emission food funding

Innovate UK has this week announced it has teamed up with the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) to launch a new £16m competition to drive forward the development of novel, resource efficient, low-emission food production systems.

The government-backed innovation agency said the new competition would support the development of novel food production systems that create new sources of resource efficient, low-emission foods, with a particular focus on low impact proteins that can deliver healthy and sustainable diets.

The competition will open for entries on January 18 next year, with Innovate UK and BBSRC welcoming entries that focus on at least one of six priority areas: novel plant-based products or production systems, acellular food production, cellular food production, novel aquaculture systems, new food production systems, and total controlled environment agriculture systems

Dr Tom Jenkins, deputy challenge director for the Transforming Food Production Programme at Innovate UK, said the funding would "enable UK companies to partner with our world-leading science-base to develop innovative, low emission food production systems that meet rising consumer demand for products like alternative proteins".

"Producing food in new environments can help take pressure away from traditional land-based systems while also supporting our transition towards net zero," he added.

Dr Lee Beniston, associate director for industry partnerships and collaboration at BBSRC, said the competition would help maintain the UK's competitiveness in a sector that is evolving rapidly, as companies around the world rush to develop new alternative proteins and agricultural systems that promise to slash the food and farming industry's environmental impacts.

"This joint BBSRC and Innovate UK investment will support incredibly important capacity building, research, innovation and business-led commercialisation to help develop alternative, more sustainable protein sources," he said. "This will help to ensure the UK continues to be at the forefront of what is an innovative and rapidly evolving sector in the UK and globally."