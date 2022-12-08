'Paris Maligned': Carbon Tracker warns fossil fuel industry ignoring Paris Agreement with $58bn investment blitz

Despite their pledges to deliver on net zero emissions targets, many of the world's largest oil and gas companies are continuing to invest in projects that are not compatible with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

That is the conclusion of the latest report from Carbon Tracker, which again warns that leading oil and gas firms are investing billions of dollars in projects that will become stranded assets if global climate goals are met, and in the process are "tipping the world towards climate catastrophe".

Titled Paris Maligned: How investors should assess climate alignment of oil & gas companies, the influential think tank's report analyses recent investments and future production plans from the world's largest upstream oil and gas companies.

It found that between January 2021 and March 2022 the group of leading firms, including Chevron, Eni, Shell, TotalEnergies, and others, approved $166bn of investment in new oil and gas fields, almost all which were incompatible with 1.5C.

According to the report, more than a third of the investment, totalling $58bn, was committed to projects that are only likely to be economic if demand for oil and gas stays at levels that would push global temperatures to more than 2.5C above pre-industrial levels. Projects such TotalEnergies $10bn investment in the Lake Albert oilfield development in Uganda and Woodside's $12bn investment Scarborough/Pluto Train 2 LNG project in Western Australia were flagged as being incompatible with scenarios that keep temperatures well below 2C of warming, as required by the Paris Agreement.

A further $45bn of investment was deemed to be incompatible with a 1.7C warming scenario, which would be delivered if countries' honour current climate pledges.

"Oil and gas companies are marketing themselves as part of the solution to climate change while simultaneously planning production increases that would lead to climate catastrophe," said Thom Allen, oil and gas analyst at Carbon Tracker and report author. "Companies cannot claim to be aligned with global climate targets unless they are planning to cut production."

The report also warns investors that in 2023 oil and gas companies are due to make final decisions on investing more than $35bn through to 2030 in 15 major projects that are incompatible with 1.7C, $23bn of which relates to seven projects that are not even compatible with 2.5C of warming.

It argued that Eni's $5.4bn Bahr Es Salam deep water gas and condensate development in Libya, Woodside's $4.5bn ultra-deep water Trion oilfield offshore in Mexico, TotalEnergies' and Equinor's $4.3bn North Platte deep water oilfield in the US, and ExxonMobil's $3.5bn Uaru ultra-deep water oilfield in Guyana, are all reliant on levels of demand that would drive temperature increases above 2.5C.

Mike Coffin, head of oil, gas and mining and report co-author, said investors in such projects could struggle to realise projected returns. "Investors must scrutinise company spending plans as investments in many new oil and gas projects lock in future emissions that are incompatible with Paris," he said. "Ultimately, companies are committing tens of billions to projects that are unlikely to break even if governments deliver on their climate pledges, and investors must be aware of the implications."

The report also highlights how many of the world's leading oil and gas firms are still planning to ramp up production in the coming years, despite operating in countries that have committed to cutting their emissions.

For example, Chevron is on course for 16 per cent growth by 2026 and ExxonMobil is planning for an eight per cent increase in production by 2027, both from a 2019 baseline. European firms such as Eni, Shell, and TotalEnergies have unveiled plans to curb production, but Carbon Tracker said all three plan to only reduce oil production and as such their projected production is not compatible with a 1.5C scenario.

BP was hailed as the only major company planning to reduce both oil and gas production, with a 43 per cent cut projected through to 2030 that is broadly in line with a 1.5C pathway.

The oil and gas industry has long argued that a combination of carbon capture and storage (CCS) and negative emissions projects could allow it to expand production while delivering on net zero goals. But Carbon Tracker argued that plans for new CCS plants do not negate the need for production cuts. "Meeting the 1.5C climate target will require both a herculean role out of carbon capture and drastic cuts in production," it stated. "Carbon capture should be reserved as a bridging technology for hard-to-abate sectors, such as cement and steel manufacturing, and not to justify the continued production of oil and gas."

The report comes just days after the International Energy Agency (IEA) upgraded its projections for global renewable energy deployment, predicting that the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine would see an even more rapid roll out of renewables capacity in the coming years.

It said that even if current clean energy policies are not strengthened further the world is set to add 2,400GW of renewables capacity by 2027 with wind, solar, and hydropower set to overtake coal as the largest single source of power by early 2025.