Plans submitted for Europe's largest EV charging hub in Edinburgh

Property developer Shelborn Asset Management has submitted plans to Edinburgh City Council for a new 800,000 square foot sustainability-focused office development, which would feature Europe's largest car charging hub providing capacity for up to 800 electric vehicles (EVs).

The developers said the charging points would be available to both office workers and members of the public. The plans propose that an initial 170 EV points would be installed, with capacity for a further 595 within the existing site, which includes Drummond House and the Younger Building in Edinburgh Park.

Dubbed Edinburgh Green, the proposed development would also include a café and events space as well as a nine-acre landscaped public park.

The developers hailed the plans as "game changer" for green building development, promising that it would set new standards and redefine what modern, sustainable office accommodation can look like.

The EV points, which will be available to the public at evenings and weekends, will be part of a wider transport mobility hub, including car club access, public transport links, and cycle parking. According to the developers it would become the largest in Europe, overtaking The Energy Superhub in Oxford which is currently the largest with plans for around 450 points.

Developers Shelborn Asset Management purchased the site and existing buildings from the NatWest Group in 2021. They said that they intend to create a "new type of workplace", and one which focuses on wellbeing and sustainability in response to the significant shift in occupier priorities as well as Edinburgh's transition towards net zero emissions.

Brian Rabinowitz, director at Shelborn, said that the plans to create Europe's largest EV charging hub were in line with the company's overall ambitions to deliver net zero emissions by 2030.

"Sustainability will be at the heart of this development, which promises to be a game-changer by transforming the common perception of what an office workspace should look like," he said.

"As Edinburgh's market continues to grow post-pandemic, public and private sector occupiers are demanding a better-quality workspace which give their employees better places to work."

The plans have now been submitted to Edinburgh City Council and if granted permission, works are expected to begin onsite in the summer of 2023 with the project scheduled for completion in 2026.