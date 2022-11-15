Media brands call for windfall tax on oil and gas firms

Some of the world's largest media brands have today published a published a joint editorial article calling for windfall taxes to be imposed on the largest fossil fuel companies.

Co-ordinated by the Guardian, the editorial has been carried by more than 30 leading newspapers from around the world, including the Hindu in India, Tempo in Indonesia, the Mail & Guardian in South Africa, Haaretz in Israel, Rolling Stone in the US, El Espectador in Colombia, La Repubblica in Italy, and Libération in France.

"Humanity has to end its addiction to fossil fuels," the joint editorial states. "Rich countries account for just one in eight people in the world today but are responsible for half of greenhouse gases. These nations have a clear moral responsibility to help."

Climate finance has provided one of the main dividing lines at the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt, with some industrialised nations resisting calls from climate vulnerable countries for them to provide increasing levels of funding, including through a new Loss and Damage mechanism.

As such, governments have put forward a series of proposals designed to mobilise increasing levels of climate finance and boost revenues for Treasuries without imposing new taxes on households. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for the wider use of windfall taxes on oil and gas majors that have enjoyed record profits on the back of the increase in gas prices that has followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a proposal backed by a growing number of climate vulnerable nations.

The editorial from leading media brands argues windfall taxes represent one of the most effective means of quickly boosting funding for climate-related projects in developing economies.

"Rich nations should deliver on the promise of previously committed funds - such as the $100bn a year from 2020 - to signal their seriousness," the editorial states. "As a bare minimum, a windfall tax on the combined profits of the largest oil and gas companies - estimated at almost $100bn in the first three months of the year - needs to be enacted. The United Nations was right to call for the cash to be used to support the most vulnerable."

It also argues that a new climate finance package should include steps to tackle developing economy debt. "Poor nations also carry debts that make it impossible to recover after climate-related disasters or protect themselves from future ones," it states. "Creditors should be generous in writing off loans for those on the frontline of the climate emergency."

The editorial comes on the same day as a sobering new report highlighted how parts of the media industry has played a critical role in spreading climate misinformation that has undermined public understanding of the climate crisis.

Polling carried out by Yougov in six countries and commissioned by the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) and the Conscious Advertising Network (CAN) groups found that between 55 per cent and 85 per cent of people believe at least one common climate-related myth.

For example, large numbers of respondents believe that fossil gas is a climate-friendly energy source. Around 34 per cent of Australians, 40 per cent of Brazilians, 25 per cent of Germans, 57 per cent of Indians, and 39 per cent of US citizens believe that gas is a "climate-friendly energy source". In contrast, only 14 per cent UK respondents said they believed the statement.

Significantly, the study revealed that across all regions polled participants who consumed news five days or more per week were more likely to believe in the misinformation statements compared to those who did not consume much news.

The results were accompanied by an open letter backed by prominent climate leaders such as Christiana Figueres, Laurance Tubiana, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, and Bill Hare, and advertising industry leaders & brands such as Sky, Patagonia, The Drum have signed the letter, which called for "global action is required now to tackle climate misinformation and disinformation".

In further media news, the UK broadcast industry's sustainability initiative, albert, today published an update from the largest media brands in the UK and Ireland detailing the progress they have made against the Climate Content Pledge, one year after it was signed at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The groups said that as part of the Pledge programmes including 'climate content' are now reaching audiences across a wide range of genres including comedy, factual, drama, entertainment, and events.

For example, a partnership between eBay and ITV's Love Island to promote pre-loved fashion led to over half of those aware of the partnership saying they had bought pre-loved clothing after watching the show. Meanwhile, in October the BBC's Frozen Planet II joined forces with EastEnders for a one-off version of the soap's end credits, showing a flooded version of the iconic map of London's East End to highlight the challenges associated with a warming climate and rising sea levels.

"We are excited to see the progress being made across the industry - and all genres," said Carys Taylor, director of albert. "Although longer lead times for some programmes means there will be titles in the pipeline, the industry needs to go further and faster still. The most recent warnings from the UN make clear this action is urgent and our industry is crucial to enabling transformational change. albert is growing and developing support for the industry in making this crucial next step."