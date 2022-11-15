New 'Net Zero Playbook for Consumer Industries' published

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
New 'Net Zero Playbook for Consumer Industries' published

Consumer Goods Forum says guide will help companies turn decarbonisation pledges into action

A new net zero guide has been launched to help consumer-facing companies reduce their emissions in line with their ambitious climate goals.

The Consumer Goods Forum unveiled the guide late last week on the sidelines of the COP27 Climate Summit, hailing it a "consumer industry executives guide for developing and operationalising decarbonisation roadmaps".

Produced in collaboration with the UN Race to Zero campaign and consultancy giant Accenture, the Net Zero Playbook for Consumer Industries outlines the opportunities that exist for companies who slash their emissions and provides case studies of existing decarbonisation approaches.

Launcing the playbook at an event on Friday, UN Climate Change High Level Champion for the UK Nigel Topping said consumer-facing industries faced a particularly tough decarbonisation challenge. "There is widespread recognition that, for many non-state actors, the path to net zero - and halving emissions by 2030 - is not clear, particularly within consumer industries," he said. "Interventions, solutions, and approaches are often complex, diverse and not easily understood."

As such, the study explores various different areas where consumer-facing companies must adapt to reach their climate goals, covering issues such as plastics and packaging, transportation and logistics, supplier enablement, and sustainable agriculture.

Consumer facing companies are responsible for roughly a third of global emissions, according to data from environmental reporting platform CDP.

Oliver Wright, senior managing director and global lead for Accenture's consumer goods and service practice said the consumer goods industry had proven itself to be "adaptable and resilient" in times of disruption and as such was well placed to play a leading role in the net zero transition.

"The challenge of managing complex global value chains and raising the bar for sustainability commitments is significant," he said. "However, now is the time for action and to make sustainability a force for change. The playbook is another step in sharing knowledge and best practices to help business leaders accelerate their journey to achieving net zero."

