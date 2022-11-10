'Bretton Woods II': Aviva Investors calls for financial system overhaul to prevent climate collapse

Aviva Investors has this morning called for a radical shakeup of the financial architecture that underpins the global economy to stop financial players channelling funds into activities that are driving the climate crisis and divert capital towards measures that tackle climate change.

In an announcement on the side-lines of the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt, the investor called on the organisations that oversee global finance to work together to deliver major reforms to the system.

Mark Versey, chief executive officer at Aviva Investors, warned the current financial system was "currently financing [its] own destruction" by continuing to bankroll activities driving worsening climate change.

In a report published this morning, the firm recommends that all the institutions that oversee global finance, including the IMF, World Bank, Financial Stability Board, The International Organization of Securities Commissions, and International Association of Insurance Supervisors collaborate on an "overarching transition plan" that can help prevent climate catastrophe.

Aviva has also called for international financial institutions to create their own net zero transition plans, update their mandates to include tackling climate change, and disclose annually on progress against these strategies.

The report points to rising premiums from insurers and reinsurers in the wake of climate impacts as a major risk to financial stability, noting that the financial system could become "unworkable" in a world without affordable insurance to manage escalating risks.

Aviva said the financial sector's efforts so far to adapt to climate risks were "steps in the right direction", but noted that reform of the whole system was needed to deliver the change required to achieve climate goals.

Versey said that the finance industry needed "proactive net zero leadership" from regulators and standard setters if an effective paradigm is to be developed that can enable the net zero transition over the coming decades.

"There is an estimated $510tr in global financial assets held by financial corporations," he said. "These institutions are committing to net zero at scale, but they cannot solve the problem on their own. We are advocating bold change that would include the Bretton Woods institutions, the World Bank and the IMF, as well as all the regulators and supervisors of the asset management, banking and insurance industries."

Aviva has suggested that financial players get started on reforming the system at a high-level summit next year, around the 80th anniversary of the post-war Bretton Woods agreement which established the rules of the modern monetary system.

The appeal for major reform of financial systems echoes calls from COP26 President Alok Sharma during a speech in Washington in the run up to COP27 Climate Summit.

"The world is recognising that we cannot tackle the defining challenge of this century with institutions defined by the last," Sharma said in an address to the Wilson Center think tank in Washington. "We have to incentivise every aspect of the international system to recognise the systemic risk of climate change, and to make managing it effectively its central task."

Calls for developing nations to procure more funds for poorer countries most exposed to escalating climate impacts are dominate proceedings at Sharm El Sheikh, which entered its fourth full day today.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley led calls for signficicant reforms to financial institutions this week, arguing that a package of measures such as allowing the IMF to offer countries Special Drawing Rights to fund climate-related projects and extending the use of debt holidays for countries facing climate disasters could play a major role in tackling the climate finance gap faced by developing economies.

Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors, said there was a real risk that climate action remained a "second tier priority" for governments and financiers if regulatory regimes were not changed.

"Financial market participants are hugely influenced by their regulatory regimes and respond to signals from their supervisors," he said. "A clear focus on managing and mitigating climate risk, and on delivering a global transition plan for finance, will ensure those signals incentivise and support financial institutions. It will in turn encourage them to allocate capital towards companies committed to the transition and mobilise finance in support of mitigation and adaptation in countries around the world, especially in developing economies."

The investment giant has made the call as its parent company, Aviva, published the results of a new benchmarking exercise which measures which G7 countries are most "climate ready" on the basis of their progress on emissions cuts and their resilience in the face of escalating climate impacts.

The UK is ranked third for climate-readiness in the report, with Germany taking the top spot and France taking second place.

Aviva said the UK's position was due to its strong performance on emissions reduction to date and its ambitious targets on renewable energy, electric vehicle use, and power system decarbonisation. But it noted the UK had weaker scores across other areas of the index, ranking fifth on biodiversity and coming seventh in "business readiness".

It said the latter score suggested British businesses were not doing to protect themselves against climate impacts and help deliver more climate resilient infrastructure.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive officer of Aviva, said being "climate-ready" went beyond the "crucial work" of cutting emissions.

"It's going to take leadership from government and business so that people and communities can be much better prepared across a range of areas from greener buildings to protecting biodiversity and expanding carbon storage," she said.

"Current financial pressures are understandably making it harder for many businesses to invest in climate action right now, even though they recognise the need to do more. Government and bigger business have a responsibility to help SMEs get climate-ready."