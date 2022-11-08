UK confirms plan for climate disaster debt holidays

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
UK confirms plan for climate disaster debt holidays

Treasury announces plans for innovative new loan agreements to better support those countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change

The government will today unveil a new package of measures designed to help climate vulnerable countries better respond to the extreme weather that is undermining their development efforts. To mark...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

COP27: China hints at support for proposed Loss and Damage mechanism

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

09 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

COP27: First Movers Coalition expands with green concrete purchasing pledge

08 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Microsoft and Salesforce step up climate data efforts ahead of COP27

07 November 2022 • 3 min read

More on Investment

COP27: Why the announcements from Egypt have implications for every UK business
Carbon Accounting

COP27: Why the announcements from Egypt have implications for every UK business

Planet Mark's Andrew Griffiths' offers his take on the most immediate ways developments at the ongoing climate talks might impact firms back home

Andrew Griffiths, Planet Mark
clock 10 November 2022 • 3 min read
An event gets underway at COP27 | Credit: UNFCCC, Flickr
Climate change

COP27 Finance Day: US debuts carbon markets plan, as financial climate alliances face fresh criticism

US plan to use carbon credit to fund energy transition in developed countries generates mixed response, amid fears initiative could undermine proposals for wider financial reforms

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 10 November 2022 • 10 min read
Net Zero Asset Managers Alliance nears 300 members with $21.8tr assets covered by net zero goals
Investment

Net Zero Asset Managers Alliance nears 300 members with $21.8tr assets covered by net zero goals

Total value of assets committed to net zero through the UN-backed investor initiative swells as it adds another 21 members

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 09 November 2022 • 3 min read