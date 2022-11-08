UK confirms plan for climate disaster debt holidays

Treasury announces plans for innovative new loan agreements to better support those countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change
The government will today unveil a new package of measures designed to help climate vulnerable countries better respond to the extreme weather that is undermining their development efforts. To mark...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial