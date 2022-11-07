Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

Bosses of 12 agriculture and food businesses announce they will work together to push sustainable farming practices into the mainstream
The bosses of a dozen of world's largest food companies have created an action plan which aims to make regenerative farming approaches more accessible to farmers around the world. As part of the initiative,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial