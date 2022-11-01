'Now is the time to future-proof our economy': Trade Secretary hails £20bn in green investment

Kemi Badenoch may have spent the summer questioning the merits of the net zero transition, but today she will tell a business audience about the £20bn of green investment the government has helped secure over the past two years and announce further plans to ramp up support for low carbon infrastructure.

Badenoch is to speak at the Green Trade and Investment Expo in Gateshead where she will confirm that over the past two years the government has secured £19.8bn in new clean energy investment, creating over 11,000 new jobs.

She is also expected to highlight how climate action will sit at the heart of the new government's trade strategy, forming a "three-pronged approach" alongside efforts to bolster energy security and create high-paying jobs in industries of the future.

"We know trade and investment grows our economy, creates jobs, and puts money in people's pockets - but it also has the power to tackle the challenges we see around the world," Badenoch said ahead of the speech.

"Now is the time to future-proof our economy by investing in cutting-edge green technology, protecting our long-term energy security and creating thousands of jobs in industries of the future. In just two years we've helped to secure £20bn in green investment from everywhere from Spain to South Korea, creating over 11,000 jobs. I am committed to continuing to bang the trading drum for Britain to boost economic growth and level up the UK for generations to come."

Hosted by the Department for International Trade (DIT) and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Expo aims to bring together UK businesses and global investors to capitalise on the commercial opportunities stemming from the UK's Net Zero Strategy.

Graham Stuart, Minister of State for Climate Change, said the UK was already "number one in Europe for renewable investment opportunities, with the highest offshore wind capacity, one of the largest potential CO2 storage bases, and a fast-emerging centre of excellence for hydrogen propulsion and EV batteries".

"The deals struck here in Gateshead will not just bolster our country's green transition and energy security, but will grow the UK's economy - supporting livelihoods and helping in our fight against climate change," he added.

A number of high profile announcements are expected at the Expo, including confirmation Northern Ireland-based bus manufacturer Wrightbus who have secured an £18m Green Trade Loan and £8m Green Bank Guarantee, with an 80 per cent guarantee from UK Export Finance (UKEF), in support of its plans to export zero emission buses to new markets and building on existing contracts in Australia and Germany.

"At Wrightbus, we are entering the next stage of our ambitious growth plan, significantly growing our export volume from our UK base and becoming one of the leading battery electric and hydrogen bus manufacturers in Europe," said Joerg Hofmann, CEO at Wrightbus. "UKEF's support will strongly help us on our future global growth path."

Similarly, Flogas is set to confirm a £50m investment to upgrade Avonmouth terminal to store liquid petroleum gas and prepare the site to handle renewable biogas and hydrogen, opening up a potential global supply of renewable fuels to the UK.

Ivan Trevor, managing director of Flogas Britain Ltd, said: "The £100m investment into the Avonmouth LNG Terminal and pipeline near Bristol will link the UK to an unparalleled supply of off-grid gas, providing security and affordability for off-grid homes and businesses across the UK. With plans to handle fully renewable green gas alternatives and enable emerging fuels to be imported and exported more easily, it will also play a vital role in creating a lower carbon future and help the government meet its net zero emissions target."

The Expo is set to showcase a host of companies seeking to secure investment in a wide range of new low carbon projects. However, Ministers could also face challenging questions over the fate of electric vehicle battery developer Britishvolt, which is pursuing plans to build the UK's first gigafactory in the north east but is reportedly on the brink of collapse.