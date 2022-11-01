Hirestreet: M&S launches new clothes rental collection

Marks & Spencer has this week launched a new collection that it will offer for customers to hire through fashion rental platform Hirestreet.

The 78-piece Autumn-Winter collection is to be offered in five, six or seven-piece collections that are available to rent from five to 30 days from £39. Each capsule is categorised into themes and can be styled in up to 10 separate outfits, M&S said.

The launch came alongside new research from the retailer, which found that one in three M&S customers are now looking to make changes to the clothes they buy due to climate change.

According to the research, over five per cent of consumers have already used fashion rental services, with that figure increasing to one in 10 amongst under 35s.

The new collection builds on the success of a recent summer rental collection, which saw 98 per cent of Hirestreet customers who have rented an M&S item previously, saying they would choose to rent from M&S again.

"As Hirestreet's largest retail partner, we're delighted to extend our rental offering for AW22," said Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at Marks & Spencer. "This season, we have introduced new everyday product categories whilst continuing to offer a selection of seasonal staples from partywear to knitwear. With value front of mind, we've worked closely with the team at Hirestreet to create the M&S Capsules - offering versatility, style and the trusted value customers expect from M&S.

"This season, it's not just about what we offer, but how - this is just one of the ways we're working to support customers as they look to lower their carbon footprint."

Isabella West, Founder and CEO, Hirestreet said that M&S and Hirestreet capsule collections were "a global first for the rental market".

"They offer customers the ability to access multiple stylist-curated looks in a sustainable and incredibly affordable way," she said. "We are so excited to be working with M&S on this industry-shaping project, we believe it is exactly what is needed to move the UK rental market forward."