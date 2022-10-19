'No appreciable progress': Government off track to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030

The government is not on course to deliver on its target to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030, and is in danger of backsliding on the progress it has made.

That is the stark conclusion of a new report from the Wildlife and Countryside Link group of conservation NGOs, which accuses the government of delivering "no appreciable progress" against its 30x30 goal, despite its continuing to call on other nations to adopt similar targets ahead of the upcoming COP15 Biodiversity Summit in Montreal.

The government maintains it is close to meeting the 30x30 target, given that 26 per cent of the UK's land and sea already enjoys protected status as National Parks, Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Marine Protected Areas, or other designations.

But today's study, the first progress report since the 30x30 target was formally adopted in 2020, argues that the nature protections in place in National Parks and other supposedly protected areas are completely inadequate. It concludes just 3.22 per cent of England's land and eight per cent of the sea was effectively protected by 2022, an increase of just 0.22 per cent of the land and four per cent of the sea compared with 2021.

The report cites a separate analysis that found at least 90 per cent of UK marine areas with protections in place were damaged by bottom trawling or dredging during 2021. Similarly, widespread burning on England's protected peatlands in 2022 has damaged the country's biggest natural carbon store, with 51 burns on land protected by multiple conservation designations and public reports of burning up 67 per cent from 2021. Levels of nature protection in National Parks remain highly contentious, with critics arguing that upland grazing has created some of the country's most nature depleted zones in the heart of supposedly protected areas.

The report also warns that the government's proposals to introduce new Investment Zones, reform farming subsidies, and repeal a raft of EU-derived environmental protections, such as the Habitats Directive, could further undermine efforts to deliver on the 30x30 target. The new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, indicated earlier this week that he wanted to see environmental protections maintained in Investment Zones and reports this week suggested the Treasury is seeking to limit the potential tax liabilities that would arise from the plans.

But environmental groups remain hugely concerned that what they describe as the government's 'attack on nature' will lead to a dilution of environmental protections and undermine the UK's credibility at the upcoming COP15 Summit where countries are expected to try and deliver a new global treaty to protect biodiversity.

"30x30 is a brilliant environmental promise and the government still has chance to set an international lead in restoring nature," said Dr Richard Benwell, CEO of Wildlife and Countryside Link. "Unfortunately, our figures show that in the race to halt nature's decline by 2030, the government is limping backwards. At this rate, the government's prospects of effectively protecting 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030 are vanishing.

"If deregulatory plans set out in the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill go ahead unchanged, and if the current review of farming policy interrupts the transition to greener agriculture, then any hope of meeting the 2030 target could be dashed."

However, he added that there was still time to deliver on the 30x30 target. "The government's own reviews have recommended strengthening the rules for restoring nature in National Parks and AONBs and proposed a network of Highly Protected Marine Areas at sea," he said. "Instead of chasing after imaginary end-of-rainbow rewards of deregulation, the government should implement these reviews to get back on track for 30x30."

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said the 30x30 target was critical if the UK was to deliver on its wider environmental goal to reverse the decline of nature and deliver net zero emissions. "We need policies that help to restore nature - as fast as possible - not make things worse," he said. "That means strong laws and investment in cleaner rivers, recreating wetlands and wildflower meadows, and boosting vanishing insect populations - before it's too late."

Beccy Speight, chief executive if the RSPB, said the onus was on the government to deliver on the target it set in 2020.

"England is one of most nature-depleted countries on earth, but in a welcomed and bold move, the UK government committed to protecting 30 per cent of land and sea for nature by 2030," she said. "However, two years on from this commitment, and with just eight to go, there has been next to no progress on the condition or extent of our protected areas, the places our wildlife needs and people value most. In fact, recent events would indicate that the UK government may be actually dismantling the fundamental building blocks needed to achieve this target by proposing plans to scrap the laws that protect nature, and funding for nature friendly farmers."

In response to the report, a spokesperson from the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: "We are committed to halting the decline of nature by 2030 and will not undermine our obligations to the environment in pursuit of growth.

"A strong environment and a strong economy go hand-in-hand. We have legislated through the Environment Act and will continue to improve our regulations, marine protections and wildlife laws in line with our ambitious vision."

The spokesperson added that the government wanted to work with stakeholders to halt the decline of nature, protect our seas and "do better" for the domestic enviornment. "We are ramping up our programme of engagement across government as we further seek to ensure a strong environment - which in turn will support a strong economy," they said.