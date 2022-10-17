BMW to shift UK electric Mini production to China and Germany

Hopes of developing a leading domestic electric vehicle manufacturing base in the UK have suffered a double blow this weekend, with BMW pulling production of its iconic electric Mini out of the country, and while reports suggest Britishvolt is seeking emergency investment this winter to help keep its hopes of developing the country's first gigafactory.

BMW confirmed yesterday that it plans to end all production of its electric Minis at its manufacturing plant in Oxford, and instead move production of the EV to Germany and China, delivering a major blow to the UK's EV ambitions.

The German carmaker, which currently produces 40,000 electric Minis every year at its Cowley factory, said it production would end next year as part of an overhaul of its vehicle line-up from 2024.

The company plans to continue producing internal combustion engine cars at the Cowley plant for export to markets such as the US, Japan, and the Middle East beyond the UK's domestic fossil fuel car sales phase-out from 2030, it said.

However, it said production of the latest electric version of its iconic Mini - the Countryman - is now set to move to Leipzig in Germany, while electric hatchback and small e-SUV versions of the Mini are being moved to China through BMW's partnership with Chinese firm Great Wall Motor.

Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, told the Times the decision to halt electric Mini assembly in the UK was not linked to supply chain and logistical headwinds caused by Brexit, but because it was inefficient to produce electric and petrol cars on the same line.

"Oxford is not geared up for electric vehicles," she told the paper. "It will need renovation and investment." Asked when electric Mini production could return to Oxford, she said: "There is no date."

A spokesperson from the company told BusinessGreen that future production plans would be announced "in due course".

"Oxford plays an important role in the BMW Group's production strategy, with its high degree of flexibility, competitiveness and expertise and will remain at the heart of Mini production," the firm added in a statement.

Meanwhile, in a further blow to the UK green economy, reports have emerged over the past week that Britain's only large-scale battery manufacturing plant is in emergency funding talks for a £200m rescue package to help get it through the winter.

Citing three unnamed sources, The Financial Times reported on Friday that Britishvolt is currently talks with seven possible "strategic investors" to raise the funds to keep its plans for a gigafactory in Northumberland alive.

Potential partners include Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors, one other unnamed carmaker and several unnamed energy companies, while a complete sale of the business is also one of the potential options on the table, according to the newspaper.

Insiders quoted by the FT indicated that the company would collapse if it was unable to raise additional funds within two months.

Founded in 2019, Britishvolt is aiming to build the UK's first major battery manufacturing plant in Northumberland, with an aim to produce 30GWh of batteries for the car industry by the end of this decade. However, reports of downsizing and delays in recent months have indicated the start-up, which is yet announce a major order from a big car maker, it is now facing challenges amid tougher economic headwinds.

Ben Kilbey, a Britishvolt spokesperson, told BusinessGreen the company's business plan had recently been "refocused and sharpened given the negative economic situation".

"We are actively working on several potential scenarios that offer the stability needed to enable us to carry on building a strong and viable British battery cell R&D and manufacturing business," he said. "It is important that Britishvolt is a success: not only for the 300 employees currently working for the company, but also for the many thousands of jobs that we intend to create at our gigaplant site in Northumberland and our R&D and scale-up facilities in the West Midlands, and for the future of the UK auto industry and the country's target to become net carbon zero by 2050."

Britishvolt chief executive Graham Hoare told the Financial Times the start-up needed around £200m to fund it until next summer, when it expects to receive the first orders for batteries from carmakers.